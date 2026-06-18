The NHP Foundation and Trinity East Village CDC Close Financing on Trinity East Village Senior, Helping Third Ward Seniors Age in Place

90-unit community will provide affordable housing for low-income seniors and replacement housing for Cuney Homes residents

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHP Foundation (NHPF), a leading national mission-based affordable housing developer, today announced the successful financial closing of Trinity East Village Senior, a new 90-unit affordable housing community for seniors age 55 and older in Houston's historic Third Ward.

Trinity East Senior Village rendering

Developed in partnership with Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation (TEVCDC) and Housing Alliance HTX, Trinity East Village Senior represents a major investment in preserving affordability and preventing displacement in one of Houston's most historic and rapidly changing neighborhoods.

This new construction will provide high-quality, affordable housing that enables seniors with limited incomes to age in place and remain connected to the Third Ward community as housing costs rise throughout the area. Importantly, 60 of the 90 apartments will serve as replacement housing for residents of the Housing Alliance HTX 's Cuney Homes community, which is currently undergoing redevelopment through the federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

"Housing Alliance HTX recognizes the importance of this housing to keep communities intact during periods of neighborhood evolvement," said Jamie Bryant, President & CEO, Housing Alliance HTX, "The Alliance is pleased to play such a critical role in bringing this development to fruition through a substantial financial agreement including the provision of 81 Project-Based Vouchers."

Additional financing includes a seller note from Trinity East United Methodist Church, funding from the City of Houston, and investment from Rice University's Real Estate Group.

"This closing marks an important milestone in our efforts to create high-quality affordable housing opportunities for Houston seniors, essential to preserving the diversity, history, and social fabric of neighborhoods experiencing significant growth and redevelopment while supporting the long-term revitalization of the Third Ward," said Eric Price, President & CEO, NHPF, "We want to thank both the Trinity East team and NHP Foundation staff for their perseverance and skill, working on the project for seven years to culminate in this tremendous achievement."

Trinity East Village Senior is the culmination of a long-standing vision by Trinity East Village CDC and Trinity East United Methodist Church to develop affordable housing on land adjacent to the church and help protect older adults with low incomes from displacement as neighborhood investment accelerates.

The development has garnered broad support from community organizations and stakeholders and includes a land contribution from the Midtown Redevelopment Authority. In addition to Housing Alliance HTX, the City of Houston, Rice Real Estate Group, and Trinity East United Methodist Church, other funders include Bank of America and Churchill Stateside Group. Hudson Housing Capital served as tax credit syndicator.

Residents of Trinity East Village Senior will have access to modern apartments, quality amenities, and on-site resident services, provided by Operation Pathways, NHPF's resident services subsidiary, with support from Trinity East. These services are designed to help older adults maintain independence and remain connected to the community. The development will serve extremely low- and low-income seniors, with residents expected to have an average income of approximately 41 percent of Area Median Income (AMI).

"Trinity East Village Senior reflects years of community-driven planning and partnership aimed at ensuring that longtime Third Ward residents are not left behind as the neighborhood evolves," said Rev. Dr. Marilyn White, Executive Director of Trinity East Village CDC. "It is so rewarding to partner with an organization that shares our vision for a vibrant, inclusive community of older adults."

Construction, to be undertaken by NRP Construction, will begin this summer, with the community anticipated to welcome residents in 2027.

About The NHP Foundation

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989 dedicated to addressing the housing affordability crisis in the US. With over three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF's team brings together deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals, attention to changing resident and community needs, and the expertise required to make sound investment decisions. We are also committed to providing equitable, tailored resident services programs, powered by our subsidiary, Operation Pathways, which offers Family-Centered Coaching to families facing poverty and hardship. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 61 properties across 15 states and the District of Columbia serving over 25,000 residents. For more information, please visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

About Trinity East Village CDC

Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation (TEVCDC) is a faith-based community development corporation, 501(c)(3), sponsored by Trinity East United Methodist Church under the leadership of Reverend Melinda Owens, senior pastor. TEVCDC's mission is to acquire property in Third Ward, raise critically needed funds to improve the neighborhood, and improve residents' quality of life.

SOURCE NHP Foundation