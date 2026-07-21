The NHP Foundation, Capital A Housing and Austin Housing Finance Corporation Celebrate Opening of Seabrook Square I

New 204-unit affordable housing community expands housing opportunities for East Austin families while honoring the legacy of the J.J. Seabrook neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHP Foundation (NHPF), in partnership with Capital A Housing and the Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC), today celebrated the grand opening of Seabrook Square I, a new 204-unit affordable rental housing community in East Austin that provides high-quality homes for individuals and families earning between 30% and 60% of the area median family income (MFI).

Ribbon-cutting at Seabrook Square, Austin, TX Seabrook Square, Austin, TX

Seabrook Square I offers studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes designed to help longtime Austin residents remain in the city as housing costs continue to rise. Residents have already begun moving into the community, which features modern amenities, vibrant public spaces, and opportunities that celebrate the neighborhood's rich cultural heritage.

Developed on land owned by the Austin Housing Finance Corporation, Seabrook Square I represents a collaborative effort between public and nonprofit partners to expand affordable housing while preserving the character and history of East Austin.

"Seabrook Square represents the kind of affordable housing we strive to create, housing that is connected to the community," said John Welsh, Senior Vice President, The NHP Foundation. "From the beginning, our vision was to create a place where families, artists, and seniors have the opportunity to put down roots, thrive, and be part of East Austin. Thanks to the extraordinary partnership with the City of Austin, Austin HFC, Capital A Housing, Integral Care, Citibank, Boston Financial, and many others, that vision is now a reality. Seabrook Square demonstrates the power of strong partners with a shared purpose."

Named in honor of Dr. John Jarvis "J.J." Seabrook, a respected educator, pastor, and community leader, the development reflects a commitment not only to affordability but also to neighborhood identity and community connection. The property includes an art plaza, cultural gathering spaces, and commercial space that will be home to local community-serving organizations and businesses. Ten live-work residences have also been reserved for East Austin artists, helping preserve the area's longstanding creative culture.

Residents enjoy a range of amenities including a community room, fitness center, structured parking garage, bicycle parking, clothes care center, landscaped courtyard, and convenient access to downtown Austin, schools, employment centers, and public transportation.

"Seabrook Square reflects what's possible when we invest in housing rooted in community," explains Deletta Dean, Austin Housing Director. "Seabrook provides access to affordable housing while honoring the history and culture of the J.J. Seabrook neighborhood. It was designed to ensure Austinites could connect and thrive in their community, and we are proud of this partnership."

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation acquired the approximately three-acre site using voter-approved affordable housing bond funds before selecting The NHP Foundation, Capital A Housing, and Integral Care through a competitive process to transform the property into a mixed-income, community-focused development. Seabrook Square I is the first phase of a larger vision for the site, which will ultimately provide additional permanent supportive housing through a future second phase.

"This project shows we can build high-quality housing affordable for working class and middle class Austinites, but with the kind cultural amenities, social spaces, and design that you would expect in high-priced luxury apartments," said Conor Kenny, Principal, Capital A Housing.

About The NHP Foundation

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989 dedicated to addressing the housing affordability crisis in the United States. Through affordable housing development, preservation, and resident services provided by its subsidiary, Operation Pathways, NHPF currently owns and operates 61 properties across 15 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 25,000 residents. In 2025, 96% of residents remained stably housed, reflecting the organization's commitment to pairing affordable housing with resident-centered services that strengthen individuals, families, and communities.

About Austin Housing

Austin Housing creates and preserves housing opportunities to stabilize communities. To access affordable housing and community resources that help you, visit www.austintexas.gov/housing.

About the Austin Housing Finance Corporation

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) was created as a public, non-profit corporation and instrumentality of the City of Austin. The mission of the AHFC is to generate and implement strategic housing solutions for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents of the City of Austin.

About Capital A Housing

Capital A Housing is an Austin-based and focused development company of affordable and mixed-income projects. It specializes in projects that range from a quarter acre to 50 acres and are responsive to neighborhood, city and elected official concerns, delivering outstanding amenities, affordability and services. Through its methodology, Capital A Housing accomplishes rezonings or other permissions that would typically be infeasible for more standard developments. For more information, please visit capitalahousing.com.

About the Austin Homeless Strategy and Operations

The Austin Homeless Strategy and Operations (HSO) envisions a community where everyone has access to stable housing and the support they need to thrive. HSO coordinates shelter, housing, and outreach efforts across the community, working with partners to connect residents to safe, stable homes and supportive services.

About Integral Care

Integral Care improves the lives of adults and children living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Travis County. Our services include a 24-hour helpline for anyone who needs immediate support, ongoing counseling to improve mental health, drug and alcohol treatment to help with recovery, and housing to regain health and independence. As the Local Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability Authority, Integral Care has pioneered high-quality, community- based care since 1967, collaborating with partners to build a supportive network and combat mental health stigma in Austin. To learn more about Integral Care, visit our website at: www.integralcare.org.

SOURCE NHP Foundation