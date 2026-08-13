The Now Agency Names Kevin King as President, Ushering in a New Era for Creator-Led Marketing

Seasoned media and technology leader takes the helm as The Now Agency scales the future of creator-led brand building

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Now Agency, the creator-led, social media-native agency redefining how brands connect with culture, today announced the appointment of Kevin King as President. Since joining the organization as Chief of Staff of Reign Maker Group, King has played an integral role in shaping the company's strategic direction, operational growth, and client expansion. As The Now Agency experienced significant momentum and Reign Maker Group broadened its portfolio, King's responsibilities naturally expanded beyond the scope of his original role, making his appointments as President of The Now Agency and Chief Communications Officer of Reign Maker Group a natural next step in the company's evolution.

King joins The Now Agency at a pivotal moment in the evolution of marketing, as the creator economy continues reshaping how brands build relationships, tell stories, and connect with audiences. In his role as President, King will oversee agency growth, client partnerships, strategic initiatives, and operational expansion, working closely with Co-Founders Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti to further scale The Now Agency's social-first approach.

"Kevin's appointment as President of The Now Agency, and Chief Communications Officer of Reign Maker Group, marks a defining moment in the evolution of our business," said Jonathan Chanti, Co-Founder and CEO of Reign Maker Group. "Kevin has the ability to blend communications, culture, and business strategy, making him the ideal leader to scale the Now Agency while helping shape Reign Maker Group's broader vision. His expanded leadership role positions both organizations to continue building what's next for brands, creators, and the future of the creator economy."

"Marketing has fundamentally changed. Brands are no longer competing within media channels. They're competing inside recommendation engines, social algorithms, and creator ecosystems," said Gabe Feldman, Co-Founder of The Now Agency. "Kevin has spent his career helping organizations navigate industry shifts like these, and there's no one better to help us build the next generation of agency for this new era."

Throughout his career, King has held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most influential communications and digital agencies, including Edelman, where he served as Global Practice Chair of Edelman Digital, overseeing a team of more than 900 employees and leading one of the world's largest social media agencies. He later served as Chief Revenue Officer at Viral Nation and held executive leadership roles at MediaMonks, where he helped shape modern communications offerings at the intersection of technology, creativity, and digital-first strategy. With deep expertise navigating major shifts across media, consumer behavior, and emerging platforms, King brings a proven track record of building teams, driving innovation, and scaling businesses for the next era of marketing.

"The way people discover, engage with, and trust brands has fundamentally changed," said Kevin King, President of The Now Agency. "The Now Agency has built a powerful model around creators, content, and community, and I'm excited to help expand that vision while delivering new opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in authentic and impactful ways."

The Now Agency is part of Reign Maker Group, a creator economy holding company building and scaling businesses at the intersection of talent, media, marketing, and education. Through its portfolio of creator-focused companies, Reign Maker Group provides the infrastructure, strategy, and resources needed to help creators and brands thrive in the evolving attention economy.

Co-founded by Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti, The Now Agency partners with brands to design social strategies, build content and distribution systems, and activate creators and talent to drive business impact and long-term brand equity. With King's appointment, The Now Agency continues its mission to help brands move at the speed of culture and build lasting connections in the modern media landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.thenow.agency/.

About The Now Agency

The Now Agency is a creator-led, social media-native agency built to help brands succeed in the modern media landscape. Co-founded by Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti, the agency partners with brands to design social strategies, build content and distribution systems, and activate creators and talent to drive business impact and long-term brand equity.

About Reign Maker Group

Reign Maker Group is a next-generation holding company operating at the intersection of talent, media, and marketing. The company builds and scales creator-led businesses by combining strategic advisory, talent representation, brand partnerships, and original content development under one integrated platform.

Contact:

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Talent Resources

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SOURCE The Now Agency