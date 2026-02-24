Creator-Led, Social-Native Agency The Now Agency Quietly Launches Amid Industry Pullback, Quickly Secures Marquee Clients

Early momentum underscores growing demand for creator-led, social-native strategy and modern content systems that drive authentic storytelling at scale

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Now Agency, a creator-led, social-native agency built for modern content, distribution, and creator ecosystems, rooted in a talent-led strategic approach, founded by Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti and part of the Reign Maker Group, quietly launched in June and has already secured partnerships with BJ's Restaurants, Les Mills, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, 21Shares, Playstudios/Tetris, and more - marking a significant early milestone for the rapidly growing firm.

Launching at a moment when many agencies are retrenching, The Now Agency's early traction reflects both timing and intent. Built specifically for today's social-driven media landscape, the agency helps brands design and operate always-on social systems across owned channels, creator partnerships, and platform-native content, treating creators as one part of a broader, integrated media, creative, and distribution strategy. The model blends authentic human storytelling with the thoughtful use of technology, data, and AI.

Co-founded by Feldman, a recognized industry leader in the creator economy, The Now Agency helps brands rethink and operationalize social media through a creator-native lens - building the systems, workflows, and distribution models required to produce and scale content the way modern creators do. Beyond campaign execution, the agency advises clients on social and creator strategy, operating models, measurement frameworks, while using technology and AI to scale without losing the human connection that builds trust.

"Too often, creator marketing and social media are treated as a series of transactions rather than a core media strategy," said Feldman. "We help brands build creator and social media as a full-funnel system - connecting strategy, content, distribution, and measurement, and using technology and AI to add scale without losing the human connection that builds trust."

Over the past decade, Feldman has served as a trusted strategic advisor to brands navigating how to invest in creators, social platforms, and digital communities, helping The Now Agency establish credibility quickly with large, complex organizations. Clients are responding to the agency's leadership-driven, expert-led approach, which combines deep social platform fluency, cultural insight, and operational rigor with a clear focus on authenticity and long-term brand trust.

Building on this early momentum, The Now Agency is expanding its footprint with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto, reinforcing its commitment to serving global brands at the center of culture, media, and entertainment.

Against the backdrop of an industry in transition, The Now Agency's rapid growth reflects rising demand for social-native thinking, creator-powered distribution, responsible use of technology, and a renewed emphasis on human connection in modern marketing.

About The Now Agency

The Now Agency is a creator-led, social media-native agency built to help brands succeed in the modern media landscape. Co-founded by Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti, the agency partners with brands to design social strategies, build content and distribution systems, and activate creators and talent to drive business impact and long-term brand equity.

