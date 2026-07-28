The Op Games Unleashes Flip 7™: Liquid Death

As a Killer New Twist on the Award-Winning Card Game, the Murderous Makeover is Complete with Exclusive New Action Cards Inspired by Liquid Death

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, Hues and Cues™, The Original Tapple®, and Flip 7™, today announced a partnership with Liquid Death to release Flip 7™: Liquid Death Edition, a new version of its viral card game that combines the addictive gameplay fans know and love with the beverage brand's unmistakable sense of humor.

Flip 7: Liquid Death takes the original game's ultimate blend of pressing your luck and strategy up a notch with two new actions, "Kill a Card" and "Murder the Modifiers," adding a bit of grim to game night in the best way possible. Players score points based on the total number value of the cards in front of them, taking turns flipping over cards one by one. The catch? There's only one 1, two 2s, three 3s, etc., and if you draw a second card with the same number as one already in your line, you're dead in the water. Command death by being the first to successfully flip 7 different number cards into your line, automatically ending the round for everyone, and scoring 15 bonus points. The first to score 200 points wins!

"Flip 7 has become one of our biggest success stories at The Op, and we have so much fun creating custom, branded editions with partners like Liquid Death," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "This edition perfectly captures the chaotic fun that ensues each time Flip 7 is played, and that mayhem is exactly what has made it a game night staple across generations."

"Flip 7 fans are in for a fun new twist to their favorite game," said Misha Brunelli, VP of Merch and Apparel at Liquid Death. "The team at The Op Games did a great job bringing Liquid Death into the game."

Flip 7: Liquid Death (MSRP: $9.95) is available now on Amazon. Designed for up to 18 players, ages 8+, and featuring new artwork inspired by Liquid Death's unmistakable aesthetic, Flip 7: Liquid Death delivers the same easy-to-learn, addictive gameplay with a bold new look - perfect for longtime fans to add to their collection.

To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social (@TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected] .

About The Op Games

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as FLIP 7™, TELESTRATIONS™, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE™, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, and Warner Bros. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About Liquid Death

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across beer and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. We donate a portion of our proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.com.

SOURCE The Op Games