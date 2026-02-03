The Op Games Strengthens 2026 Product Line, Announces New Partnerships Ahead of New York Toy Fair

Coming off a Banner Year and Building Upon the Flip 7™ Frenzy, The Op Games will Showcase New Games, Reimagined Titles, and Key Partnerships in Booth #303

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, Hues and Cues™, The Original Tapple®, and Flip 7™, will be showcasing its 2026 line, featuring a number of new games and key partnerships, at New York Toy Fair from February 14-17, 2026 in booth #303. New titles will span all key categories for the brand, including hobby, party & family, and licensed games.

Since last year's remarkable launch of Flip 7, it has quickly become a cornerstone of The Op's party game line. Following its debut, Flip 7 has continued to win over consumers across all levels of tabletop gaming and has exceeded expectations, evolving into a brand of its own. This year, The Op is continuing to build on its success with several new editions, including a new spin on the game and exciting licensed editions featuring beloved brands ranging from National Parks to Liquid Death.

Kicking off a number of key partnerships this year, The Op Games will add Weast Coast to its roster, a game studio known for placing focus on immersive illustration, clever strategy, and approachable gameplay. Under this collaboration, the pair will launch new exclusive versions of two of the studio's hit games, Snakes of Wrath and Desperate Oasis, at Walmart. Snakes of Wrath (MSRP: $24.97, Q3 2026) is an abstract tile-laying, two-player game that has seen great success thanks to its simple ruleset and wealth of strategy and tactics. Desperate Oasis (MSRP: $10.97, Q3 2026) is a tactical, two-player card game in which players battle for control over lush, life-sustaining sanctuaries of the desert. The game will take new life later this year as the duo brings it to a new form factor.

"Snakes of Wrath and Desperate Oasis are our strange little children, and we're grateful to see them find a bigger home with The Op," said the Weast Coast Team. "We're thrilled to have both these games picked up by a partner who understands their quirks and cares about the design as much as we do."

Building on that momentum, The Op is also partnering with Culls Games and their game CULLS®. The inventor behind CULLS® is Rob Nelson, who also created Big League Chew bubblegum. CULLS® (MSRP: $19.97, Q3 2026) is a portable abstract "Five in a Row" strategy game for two to four players that feels familiar but is unexpectedly clever in its simplicity. Dubbed as smarter than Checkers and more fun than Chess, this game will become the first in The Op's new "Modern Classics" line - a range that will house traditional-feeling games with fresh spins. This partnership will bring CULLS to the mass market for the first time through The Op's extensive retail and distribution channels.

"CULLS® is built around fun—smart, accessible fun that engages players right away. Rob Nelson created a unique and compelling game, and partnering with The Op, a trusted company with a proven track record of bringing great games to market, gives us confidence that it will bring joy to players everywhere. I'm personally excited that soon more people will be playing it, because I'm getting tired of losing to Rob," said Dr. Brian Bailey, Co-Founder, CULLS Games.

"Coming off a year of strong growth, innovation, and collaboration, New York Toy Fair is the best place for us to be to showcase what's next for The Op - new games, new partnerships, and a continued commitment to bringing consumers of all ages together at the tabletop," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "This includes working with more game studios and creators to amplify and elevate great games and expand access so more consumers can discover these great titles. Our team is incredibly proud of what's to come this year, and we're all eager to see the feedback from retailers, buyers, media, and more at the show."

"Many companies would be thrilled to add just one of these games to their portfolio," said David Blanchard, Director of Party & Family Games at The Op. "Bringing four truly timeless titles into our lineup at once is a rare opportunity and a natural fit for our brand. With The Op's scale and deep retail partnerships, we're able to introduce these games to more families than ever before, ensuring they reach the audience they deserve."

The Op Games will be showcasing all of these games and more for the first time at the New York Toy Fair (February 14-17) in booth #303. Attendees can visit the booth to see the games firsthand and learn more. Be sure to follow along on social media as well ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches.

About The Op Games

