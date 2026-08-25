The Paley Center for Media Announces the Agenda and New Speakers for the Renowned Paley International Council Summit

This Year's Summit, Global Media in Focus: Power, Platforms, and Perspective, Will Take Place at the Iconic Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, October 19–21

The Summit Will Convene Global Leaders for Conversations on the Forces Shaping the Media Landscape, including AI, Gaming, Sports, Geopolitics, Science and Culture, the Evolving Relationship between Brands and Consumers, and More

The Paley International Council Summit Is Made Possible by the Generous Support of Hearst and PwC

The Summit to Feature Two Signature Keynote Addresses:

The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by William S. Paley Foundation

The Inaugural Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by Liberty Global, Charter Communications, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the agenda and new speakers for the highly anticipated 2026 Paley International Council Summit: Global Media in Focus: Power, Platforms, and Perspective ("the Summit"), taking place at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan on October 19–21, 2026.

The Summit, one of the industry's most prestigious events, will gather distinguished leaders from across business, global affairs, media, entertainment, technology, sports, and gaming for compelling conversations on the issues shaping the global media landscape. Over two days, discussions will explore the transformative impact of AI across businesses; the next era of gaming; what is defining the current geopolitical moment just days ahead of the crucial U.S. midterm elections; the intersection of science and culture; the future of fandom; the rise and economic growth of women's professional sports; the evolving relationship between brands and consumers; and more.

The Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst and PwC.

The Summit features two keynote addresses: The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by William S. Paley Foundation; and the inaugural Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address made possible by Liberty Global, Charter Communications, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

"The Paley International Council Summit has long convened leading voices from across media, technology, business, and global affairs for candid conversations about the issues shaping our world," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. "At a time of rapid change across our industries, the Summit provides a forum for leaders to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and engage in meaningful dialogue about the issues that matter most. We look forward to welcoming this distinguished group to New York for two days of substantive discussion and fresh perspectives."

"The Paley International Council Summit has been a place where influential leaders come together to examine the forces shaping media and the broader global landscape. This year's Summit continues that tradition with an extraordinary range of voices and perspectives, from the accelerating impact of AI and the evolution of gaming to the growth of women's sports and the changing relationship between brands and consumers, and beyond, said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our supporters: Hearst, PwC, William S. Paley Foundation, Liberty Global, Charter Communications, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery."

Joining the previously announced list of speakers are Morgan Flatley, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and New Business Ventures, McDonald's; Michael Kassan, Founder & CEO, 3C Ventures; Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard; Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo; Mark Lazarus, CEO, Versant; Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company; Mike Massimino, Former NASA Astronaut; Professor of Engineering, Columbia University; Best-selling Author; Dennis Mathew, Chairman & CEO, Optimum; Edward Skyler, Head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs, Citi; Hannah Storm, SportsCenter Anchor and Studio Host, ESPN; Rose Wang, COO and Founding Team Member, Bluesky; Lin-Hua Wu, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, General Motors; and Fareed Zakaria, Host, CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS.

Previously announced speakers are Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Circle; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media; Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League; Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF); Mike Fries, Chairman and CEO, Liberty Global; Rich Kleiman, Co-Founder and CEO, Boardroom; Mohamed Kande, Global Chairman, PwC; Philippe Krakowsky, Co-President and Co-COO, Omnicom; Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel; John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Capital; Chairman Emeritus, Liberty Media, Liberty Global, Warner Bros. Discovery ; Eli Manning, 2x Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback, 2x Super Bowl MVP and Founder, Ten Till Productions; Kevin Mayer, Founding Partner and Executive Chairman, Smash Capital, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Candle Media; Crystal McCrary, Co-Founder/CEO, GameUp and Get To Yes Productions; Alexis Ohanian, Founder and General Partner, Seven Seven Six; Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman, Reddit; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, Vivendi, Chair of the Board, Havas; Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; David Solomon, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs; Dystany Spurlock, Professional Race Car Driver and Motorcycle Drag Racer; Emily Tisch Sussman, Host, She Pivots the Podcast; Co-Owner, Gotham FC and New York Giants; Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation; and Strauss Zelnick, Founder and Managing Partner, ZMC; Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The Summit features two signature keynote addresses that reflect the breadth of its focus on global affairs, media, business, and technology. The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by William S. Paley Foundation provides a forum for prominent figures shaping global affairs, business, and politics to discuss the leading issues of the day and their implications, both now and in the years ahead. The keynote will be led by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., with additional participants to be announced.

The inaugural Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address will feature Dr. John C. Malone and Liberty Global Chairman and CEO Mike Fries in a forward-looking exploration of the global media and technology landscape, highlighting emerging trends, evolving consumer behavior, and opportunities to shape the future of the industry. The keynote will become an annual feature of the Summit, made possible by Liberty Global, Charter Communications, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The 2026 Paley International Council Summit Agenda*

Monday, October 19, 2026

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Chairman's Opening Night Reception – Hearst Tower

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

9:00 – 9:15 am

Welcome Remarks

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media

9:20 – 10:00 am

The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by William S. Paley Foundation: Navigating the Global Outlook in an Uncertain World

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Additional speakers to be announced

10:05 – 10:35 am

Gaming, Culture, and the Future of Entertainment

Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation

Strauss Zelnick, Founder and Managing Partner, ZMC; Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

11:05 – 11:35 am

Taking the Lead: Building the Business and Culture of Women's Sports

Alexis Ohanian, Founder & General Partner, Seven Seven Six; Co-Founder & Former Executive Chairman, Reddit

Dystany Spurlock, Professional Race Car Driver and Motorcycle Drag Racer

Emily Tisch Sussman, Host, She Pivots the Podcast; Co-Owner, Gotham FC and New York Giants

Moderator: Crystal McCrary, Co-Founder/CEO, GameUp and Get To Yes Productions

11:40 am – 12:10 pm

The New Brand Imperative

Morgan Flatley, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and New Business Ventures, McDonald's

Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard

Lin-Hua Wu, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, General Motors

Moderator: Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company

1:50 – 2:20 pm

The Next Frontier

Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)

Mike Massimino, Former NASA Astronaut; Professor of Engineering, Columbia University; Best-selling Author

Additional speakers to be announced

2:25 – 2:55 pm

Global Franchises and the Evolution of Hollywood

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel

Kevin Mayer, Founding Partner and Executive Chairman, Smash Capital; Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Candle Media

3:00 – 3:30 pm

Leading Through Global Transformation

Mohamed Kande, Global Chairman, PwC

Mark Lazarus, Chief Executive Officer, Versant

4:00 – 4:30 pm

The New Media Playbook

Philippe Krakowsky, Co-President and Co-COO, Omnicom

Michael Kassan, Founder & CEO, 3C Ventures

4:35 – 5:05 pm

The Next Wave of Media Consolidation

Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Additional speakers to be announced

5:10 – 5:40 pm

The State of Innovation: What's Driving Global Growth?

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs

Moderator: Rich Kleiman, Co-Founder and CEO, Boardroom

5:45 – 5:55 pm

Closing Remarks

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

9:00 – 9:10 am

Welcome Remarks

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media

9:15 – 9:45 am

The Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address

John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Capital; Chairman Emeritus, Liberty Media, Liberty Global, Warner Bros. Discovery

Mike Fries, Chairman and CEO, Liberty Global

Made possible by Liberty Global, Charter Communications, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

11:20 – 11:50 am

The New Economics of Attention

Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo

Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, Optimum

Rose Wang, COO and Founding Team Member, Bluesky

11:55 – 12:20 pm

Technology, Power, and the Future

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman, Circle

Fareed Zakaria, Host, CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS

12:25 am – 12:55 pm

Beyond the Scoreboard

Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League

Eli Manning, 2x Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback, 2x Super Bowl MVP and Founder, Ten Till Productions

Moderator: Hannah Storm, SportsCenter Anchor and Studio Host, ESPN

12:55 – 1:05 pm

Closing Remarks

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

*Participants are subject to change. Additional sessions and speakers will be announced.

The History of the Paley International Council Summit

Often referred to as the "Davos of Media," the Paley International Council Summit was founded by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Dr. Henry A. Kissinger in 1995. Chaired by Bennack, the Summit serves to advance the exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community among peers. Over the years the Summit has taken place in major cities across the world including Rome, London, New York, Paris, Madrid, Istanbul, Mexico City, Beijing, Cape Town, and most recently Silicon Valley.

Since its inception, the Summit has welcomed many illustrious attendees including members of the Paley Media Council and the Paley International Council, exclusive membership communities composed of the world's most important entertainment, media, and technology executives. Paley Media Council and Paley International Council Members receive VIP Delegate passes to the Paley International Council Summit, and unparalleled in-person access to timely discussions featuring top industry leaders year-round in both New York and Los Angeles. Recent and upcoming Paley Media Council programs include conversations with Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix; Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube; Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation; Condoleezza Rice, 66th US Secretary of State; Director, Hoover Institution; Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments; Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League; Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer; Roger Goodell, Commissioner, National Football League; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Commissioner, Major League Baseball; Adam Silver, Commissioner, National Basketball Association; David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.; General David H. Petraeus, Partner, KKR; Chairman, KKR Global Institute; Vince Gilligan Writer, Director; Creator, Pluribus and Breaking Bad; Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President, Services and Health Apple, Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO, Formula 1; and Kevin Feige, Producer & President; Marvel Studios; Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, among others.

The Paley International Council Summit takes place during an unprecedented year for Paley as it celebrates its historic 50th anniversary. From the grand reopening of its newly renovated, state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces at The Paley Museum, to the opening of The Paley Archive at the Beverly Hills Public Library, Paley serves as a vibrant gathering place for both the public and industry leaders, as well as visitors from around the world.

To learn more about the many benefits of Paley Media Council and Paley International Council Membership please visit Paley Media Council.

For additional information on the Summit, including delegate registration, agenda, and speaker information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.

PMK Entertainment, [email protected]

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive, the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media