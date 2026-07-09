The Paley Center for Media Announces Beyond the Headlines: Jewish Life in America Today

The Program Is the First of Four New Programs, Part of the Acclaimed PaleyImpact Series

Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism

The Event Will Take Place at The Paley Museum on Tuesday, July 28

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will host a new event spotlighting Jewish life, culture, creativity, and resilience in America today. Beyond the Headlines: Jewish Life in America Today is part of the acclaimed PaleyImpact series Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism and will take place on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 pm at The Paley Museum on 25 West 52 Street.

The event is the first of four programs made possible through the generous support of Michael Kassan, Founder & CEO, 3C Ventures, and Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman. Kassan and Edelman will support the next four conversations in the series, enabling The Paley Museum to continue convening influential voices to explore how media can educate, inform, and foster greater understanding to help combat antisemitism.

Beyond the Headlines: Jewish Life in America Today will bring together leading voices from business, culture, faith, and journalism to explore how media and storytelling shape public understanding of Jewish life in America. At a moment when Jewish identity is often framed primarily through the lens of crisis, the program will expand the conversation by highlighting contemporary Jewish experiences and the richness, diversity, creativity, and resilience of Jewish communities, while examining how Jewish stories are told, represented, and understood across today's media and cultural landscape. The conversation will consider how storytelling and visibility shape perception in the public sphere, and how they can serve as tools in challenging stereotypes, countering antisemitism, and deepening public understanding.

Taking part in the event are Michael Kassan, Richard Edelman, Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, Senior Rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, and moderator Bianna Golodryga, Anchor and Senior Global Affairs Analyst at CNN, each bringing a unique perspective to the conversation.

"We are proud to continue our acclaimed Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism series with this timely event celebrating the vibrancy of Jewish life in America today," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "By exploring the powerful role media can play in fostering understanding and combating antisemitism, this program reflects Paley's ongoing commitment to bringing people together through meaningful dialogue. We are deeply grateful to Michael Kassan and Richard Edelman for their generous support in making these vital conversations possible."

"The stories we tell—and the conversations we create around them—have the power to shape perspectives and bring people together. At a time when Jewish life is too often viewed through the lens of adversity, it is essential to spotlight the richness, diversity, and vitality of the Jewish experience," said Michael Kassan. "I am proud to support The Paley Center for Media and this important series, which creates space for meaningful dialogue and demonstrates the positive role media can play in fostering greater understanding."

"Media plays a profound role in shaping public understanding and building trust. By convening leaders from across journalism, business, faith, and culture, The Paley Center for Media is creating an important forum for conversations that challenge stereotypes, broaden perspectives, and help combat antisemitism, said Richard Edelman. "I am honored to support this series and its mission to encourage thoughtful dialogue and celebrate the resilience and contributions of Jewish communities."

Launched in 2020, Paley's Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism series was created to shatter stereotypes, break down barriers, educate audiences, bring people together, and demonstrate how media, in all its forms, can play a powerful role in combating antisemitism. Through candid conversations with leaders from across journalism, entertainment, business, government, academia, and culture, the series examines the critical role media plays in shaping public understanding and combating hate.

This event takes place during The Paley Museum's milestone 50th anniversary year, which kicked off with the grand reopening of its newly renovated state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces. The Museum continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub and a welcoming gathering place for all New Yorkers and visitors alike. Current programs include live World Cup Watch Parties presented in both English and Spanish, and upcoming programs featuring the return of PaleyFest NY, live podcast tapings, songwriter and artist showcases, and much more.

Tickets for this program are now on sale to Paley Members. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, July 11 at noon ET. For more information and to learn more about the benefits of Paley Center Membership including ticket presale and discounts please visit paleycenter.org/membership.

Tickets to Paley events sell out quickly and members of the public are encouraged to sign up for Paley Membership to have early access to tickets at a discount. Paley Members also receive free admission year-round to the Museum, VIP invitations, admission to the Paley Archive library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more about these incredible benefits, please visit Paley Membership.

For more updates on Paley's programming and anniversary celebrations, please visit paleymuseum.org, Paley's Facebook page, and follow @PaleyCenter on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Threads, and on TikTok: @thepaleycenter.

Media Contacts:

Teresa Brady, The Paley Center for Media, 212.621.6757, [email protected]

PMK Entertainment, [email protected]

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive—the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media