The Peak of Automotive Sophistication Arrives in Scottsdale: The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Debuts Detailed 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Trim Level Research

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale proudly announces the arrival of the newest benchmark in luxury full-size SUVs. To assist discerning drivers in navigating the nuances of the latest lineup, the dealership now offers comprehensive 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class trim level research. This digital resource simplifies the selection process for those seeking the perfect balance of power and refinement.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for sale at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.

Prospective owners can explore the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class trim levels online to compare the distinct personalities of each model. Furthermore, those ready to experience these vehicles firsthand can browse the current inventory to see which 2026 models are currently in stock or arriving soon.

A Mastery of Modern Engineering

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class performance remains a central pillar of the driving experience. Whether choosing the efficient yet potent inline-six or the commanding V8 biturbo, drivers enjoy a composed ride across any terrain. Additionally, the standard 4MATIC® all-wheel drive ensures that every ounce of power translates into confident movement.

A Sanctuary of Innovation and Comfort

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class luxury is evident in every hand-stitched seam and high-end material. The interior serves as a private retreat from the bustling desert heat. Moreover, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class technology provides an intuitive interface that anticipates the needs of both the driver and passengers.

Key highlights of the 2026 lineup include:

Advanced MBUX infotainment with augmented reality navigation.

Multi-contour front seats with rapid heating and ventilation.

Burmester ® Surround Sound System for an unparalleled acoustic experience.

Surround Sound System for an unparalleled acoustic experience. Expansive panoramic sunroofs that invite the Arizona sky indoors.

Expert Guidance in the Heart of Scottsdale

As the premier Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale, the team focuses on providing a bespoke shopping environment. "We recognize that our clients value their time as much as their comfort," says Matt McDermott, company spokesperson. "Consequently, our new 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class trim level research serves as a vital tool to help customers identify the exact configuration that mirrors their lifestyle before they even step onto our showroom floor."

The dealership currently has several 2026 models on-site and more on order to meet the high demand of the local community. Choosing this location ensures access to a curated selection of vehicles and a service department dedicated to maintaining the integrity of every Mercedes-Benz.

Excellence in Every Detail

Ultimately, the 2026 GLS-Class represents the pinnacle of what a luxury SUV can be. By providing in-depth 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class trim level research, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale reinforces its commitment to transparency and excellence. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the dealership to experience the future of the S-Class of SUVs today.

About Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit www.mbscottsdale.com, or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale