Bespoke Automotive Excellence Arrives in Scottsdale

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Unveils Exclusive Research and Inventory on the Custom 2026 Carlex G-Wagen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, a premier Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale, AZ, announces the release of comprehensive research and a detailed video walkaround covering the breathtaking 2026 Carlex G-Wagen. Located near Phoenix, AZ, the dealership currently features two of these bespoke vehicles in stock for immediate delivery. Consequently, local luxury enthusiasts can now explore this one-of-one automotive masterpiece both online and inside the showroom.

Redefining Bespoke SUV Performance in the Valley

The Carlex G-Wagen available now at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.

Modified by world-renowned coachbuilder Carlex Design, the 2026 Carlex G-Wagen combines handcrafted vintage aesthetics with modern twin-turbocharged V8 performance. Furthermore, the vehicle provides exceptional advantages for Arizona residents who demand unmatched style alongside rugged desert capability.

Hand-Woven Interiors: Custom vegetable-tanned leathers and alpaca wool accents resist extreme desert heat while providing peerless comfort.

Custom vegetable-tanned leathers and alpaca wool accents resist extreme desert heat while providing peerless comfort. Twin-Turbo V8 Power: A formidable 4.0-liter engine easily navigates city streets in Scottsdale and rugged trails in the Sonoran Desert.

A formidable 4.0-liter engine easily navigates city streets in Scottsdale and rugged trails in the Sonoran Desert. One-of-One Collectibility: Individual commissions ensure no two models share the exact same trim, stitching, or color palette.

Expert Insights on the 2026 Carlex G-Wagen

"Our team is thrilled to showcase this extraordinary fusion of coachbuilt artistry and legendary Mercedes-AMG® power," says Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. "Additionally, our new video walkaround gives buyers an up-close look at the meticulous craftsmanship that makes the 2026 Carlex G-Wagen a true collector's item for Valley drivers."

Experience Modern Masterpieces at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

Interested buyers are encouraged to view the in-stock Carlex inventory online or visit the dealership directly. Moreover, the knowledgeable sales team stands ready to assist clients with private viewings and custom vehicle inquiries. Contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale today to schedule a personalized consultation.

About Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

Operating as a premier destination for luxury automotive enthusiasts, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale serves the entire valley with an exceptional selection of fine luxury vehicles. The dealership couples highly knowledgeable product specialists with an ultra-exclusive showroom environment, ensuring a flawless procurement process from initial configuration to final delivery.

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit www.mbscottsdale.com, or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale