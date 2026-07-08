Nationwide three-month sweepstakes; PenFed will also bring flight simulators and exclusive meet-and-greets to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

TYSONS, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union today announced the launch of a nationwide, three-month-long e-bike sweepstakes, with two winners to be selected in early October. The sweepstakes coincides with PenFed's upcoming participation in the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh event – the world's largest annual aviation gathering and airshow – running from July 20 to July 26.

PenFed Credit Union Launches Nationwide E-Bike Sweepstakes Ahead of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Event

Each year, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh brings together hundreds of thousands of aviation and motorsport enthusiasts, pilots and industry leaders from around the world for a week of flight demonstrations, aircraft displays and community celebration.

At the event, PenFed will host a variety of on-site activities, including immersive flight simulators and exclusive meet-and-greets with aerobatic national champion aviator Mike Goulian and professional race car driver Loni Unser.

The sweepstakes is designed to extend the excitement of AirVenture to a national audience and engage aviation and motorsport fans beyond the event grounds.

"PenFed is proud to stand alongside the aviation community at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh again this year," said PenFed SVP Chief Marketing Officer Scott Akers. "The drive for excellence that defines the pilots at EAA mirrors our own dedication to serving our members every day. We look forward to contributing to an unforgettable experience for attendees and extending that excitement through our summer e-bike sweepstakes."

The PenFed booth (#382) will be open July 20 through July 26, with the following highlights:

Flight Simulator Experience : Attendees can test their skills with an immersive flight simulator experience hosted by award-winning championship aerobatic pilot Mike Goulian.

: Attendees can test their skills with an immersive flight simulator experience hosted by award-winning championship aerobatic pilot Mike Goulian. Meet & Greets and Autograph Signings : Fans can stop by the booth for exclusive meet-and-greets with Mike Goulian of Goulian Aerosports and motorsports star Loni Unser.

: Fans can stop by the booth for exclusive meet-and-greets with Mike Goulian of Goulian Aerosports and motorsports star Loni Unser. Exclusive Giveaways: The first 50 attendees in line for each meet-and-greet will receive a complimentary tumbler. Additional branded giveaways will be available daily while supplies last, including hats, keychains, sunglasses, cooling towels, string bags and more.

The first 50 attendees in line for each meet-and-greet will receive a complimentary tumbler. Additional branded giveaways will be available daily while supplies last, including hats, keychains, sunglasses, cooling towels, string bags and more. Salute to Veterans Day: On Friday, July 24, PenFed will join EAA's Salute to Veterans Day activities, including the Veterans Breakfast, Veterans Parade and Welcome Home Ceremony.

On Friday, July 24, PenFed will join EAA's Salute to Veterans Day activities, including the Veterans Breakfast, Veterans Parade and Welcome Home Ceremony. Fly-In Movie Theater: Throughout the week, PenFed will host fly-in movie theater nights starting at 7:30 p.m. and provide branded popcorn buckets and blankets while supplies last.

For more information regarding PenFed's booth schedule and the e-bike sweepstakes, please visit The PenFed Ultimate Ride Giveaway 2026.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union