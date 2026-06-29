Korean and Vietnam War veterans traveled from San Juan to Washington, D.C., for a special weekend celebrating their service and sacrifice.

TYSONS, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes sponsored a historic Honor Flight, bringing distinguished Puerto Rican veterans to Washington, D.C., for a special visit to the national monuments and memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Celebrates Successful Honor Flight for Puerto Rico’s Veteran Community The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Celebrates Successful Honor Flight for Puerto Rico’s Veteran Community The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Celebrates Successful Honor Flight for Puerto Rico’s Veteran Community

In partnership with the Honor Flight Network's Lone Eagle Hub, the multi-day journey provided Korean War and Vietnam War heroes with complimentary travel to visit the nation's capital for an opportunity to recognize both their proud military legacies and the unique challenges they face. This marks the second Honor Flight support by PenFed for veterans from Puerto Rico.

"This Honor Flight is a powerful continuation of our commitment to the veteran community in Puerto Rico," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "Ensuring these heroes can travel to our nation's capital to experience the memorials built in their honor, surrounded by gratitude, respect and the recognition they have long earned, is a top priority."

The trip took place from June 12 -14 and veterans were welcomed home at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, where family members, volunteers and representatives from participating organizations gathered to celebrate their return.

The flight highlighted several extraordinary individual legacies, including:

Casildo Rodriguez , a 100-year-old Korean War veteran who was presented with the prestigious Ambassador for Peace Medal by the Republic of Korea during the trip.

, a 100-year-old Korean War veteran who was presented with the prestigious Ambassador for Peace Medal by the Republic of Korea during the trip. Magda Caquias, one of the first women to serve in the U.S. Army Military Police, stationed in Korea around 1972. Caquias served in the U.S. Army and is recognized as a member of the Military Women's Memorial.

For many participants, the journey was a celebration of service and a tribute to fallen soldiers.

"I leave with a heart full of gratitude for the warm welcome and applause from everyone we met during our visit to Washington, D.C.," said Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Rivera Jr., a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran from Carolina, Puerto Rico. "This has been an incredible journey because I was able to meet fellow Puerto Rican veterans and share our stories. When I visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, my heart nearly broke. I served with a fellow Puerto Rican soldier who lost his life in Vietnam, and I was able to find his name on the Wall."

Over the past few years, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes has supported a range of programs and initiatives serving veterans and their families in Puerto Rico, including partnerships with the Puerto Rico Chapter of The American Legion and Paralyzed Veterans of America, as well as organizations such as Irreverent Warriors and CreatiVets.

Since its founding in 2005, the Honor Flight Network has provided more than 339,000 veterans with complimentary trips to Washington, D.C., to celebrate their service and sacrifice.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation