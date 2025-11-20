Join Us on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 13, 2025

$5 of Every Wreath Sponsorship Goes to PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes to Support Veterans in their Transition from Service to Success in Civilian Life

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is proud to announce its partnership with Wreaths Across America for this year's annual tribute to America's veterans. Together, the organizations invite communities nationwide to honor and remember fallen service members during National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 13, 2025 by sponsoring and laying wreathes.

Support Through Wreath Sponsorship

PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Partners with Wreaths Across America to Honor Nation’s Veterans

Members of the public are encouraged to participate by sponsoring a wreath in honor of our nation's heroes. Wreath sponsorships begin at $17, with $5 from every donation directly supporting The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. Each sponsorship helps keep the legacy of America's fallen heroes alive and supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life.

Volunteer to Lay Wreaths Nationwide

On December 13, 2025, more than two million volunteers and supporters from across the United States will gather to lay wreaths on veterans' graves, coming together to Remember, Honor, and Teach. The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes invites individuals, families, and groups to join their team at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia or at more than 5,200 participating locations across all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.

Volunteers can sign up to join the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes team at Arlington or locate a participating cemetery nearby here.

"By sponsoring a wreath or volunteering your time, you help ensure that the sacrifices made by our nation's military heroes are never forgotten," said PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren. "We are grateful for your support and dedication to this important mission."

For more information and to get involved, please visit The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes or Wreaths Across America.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

