BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Legislature will honor The Platters® on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, recognizing the group's historic contribution to American music and the upcoming worldwide release of With Love, The Platters, the first major new LP from the official Platters organization in this contemporary chapter of its legacy.

Today, the official Platters® lineage is carried forward by Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC, under Balboni’s stewardship. Post this The Platters: L to R: Jovian K. Ford, Omar Ross, Brittany Michelle Wallace, Lance Bernard Bryant.

The Platters® were invited to the State House by Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett), with State Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere) joining in support of the effort in the House, reflecting her long-standing friendship with Herb Reed's handpicked successor, Frederick J. Balboni, Jr. The group will be greeted at 1:00 p.m. before appearing in both legislative chambers.

The House and Senate are expected to pause during budget deliberations to honor the group.

Senator DiDomenico and Representative Giannino will introduce The Platters® from their respective chambers. The group is also scheduled to join Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy) and Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland) at their respective rostrums, receive a proclamation from Governor Maura T. Healey, and perform on the State House Grand Staircase.

Founded and named by Herb Reed in 1953, The Platters® became one of the most important vocal harmony groups in American music history. Although the group's membership changed over time, Reed remained the founding constant — the man who named the group, sang through its defining eras, and devoted his life to protecting its name, sound, and integrity.

The celebrated lineup, featuring Reed, Tony Williams, David Lynch, Zola Taylor, and Paul Robi, launched The Platters® onto the U.S. charts in 1955 with "Only You (And You Alone)." Taylor's addition also helped break a gender divide by introducing a female voice to what had been an all-male Black vocal group.

Today, the official Platters® lineage is carried forward by Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC, under Balboni's stewardship. The current Platters® — Lance Bernard Bryant, Omar Ross, Jovian K. Ford, and Brittany Michelle Wallace — continue that living legacy as the present-day vocal embodiment of the organization Reed founded, named, protected, and entrusted to the future.

The Massachusetts connection is central. Reed made Massachusetts his home for nearly half a century, and Herb Reed Enterprises has long operated in Peabody. Reed and The Platters® also performed for Boston audiences for years as part of the City Hall Plaza summer concert tradition under prior mayoral administrations.

The recognition comes ahead of the May 29, 2026, release of "The Prayer," the first chapter preview from With Love, The Platters, a sonic love letter to the world that carries forward a message of harmony, dignity, faith, hope, and unity.

As Massachusetts prepares to recognize Juneteenth, The Platters' story embodies artistic achievement, Civil Rights-era injustice, perseverance, and music's power to transcend prejudice and unite people.

With Love, The Platters will be revealed through four musical chapter previews beginning May 29, followed by the full LP Vinyl release in November 2026.

SOURCE Herb Reed Enterprises LLC