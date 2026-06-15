Public television viewers will explore how pet insurance empowers pet owners to focus on their pet's health care, not the cost of it.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Production teams for the educational television series "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan" wrapped filming and editing with Pet Insurance Quotes for upcoming airing and distribution. Recording took place on January 15, 2026, at the "Empowered" studio in Boca Raton, FL.

"We were excited for our Pet Insurance Quotes team to join Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan and contribute to an important conversation about protecting pets. Educating pet owners about the value of pet insurance remains central to our mission." - Alex Murray, CEO of Pet Insurance Quotes

In the segment, the Pet Insurance Quotes team addresses the real challenges pet parents face when navigating the pet insurance market: complex policy terms, varying levels of coverage, and uncertainty about where to start. It explores how independent comparison platforms help simplify that search, giving pet owners a clearer path to coverage that fits their pet's specific needs, so that when the unexpected happens, their decisions can be guided by what's best for their pet rather than what they can afford in the moment.

The segment also highlights the value of consumer education and early adoption of pet insurance. Pet parents who understand their options before an emergency arises tend to be more satisfied with their coverage and better prepared for the realities of modern veterinary care. Moving away from reactive financial planning allows pet owners to address health concerns proactively, setting their pets up for a happy and healthy future.

About "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan": "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan" is an educational television program that produces short-form documentaries highlighting leading organizations, corporate innovations, and social trends across the globe. These informative segments are distributed to Public Television stations nationwide, providing audiences with deep insights into modern advancements in technology, medicine, finance, agriculture, and urban planning. The program utilizes a collaborative approach to scriptwriting and filming, ensuring that each broadcast provides clear, educational value to the general viewing public. For additional information regarding the series and its broadcast schedule, please visit empoweredprogram.com.

About Pet Insurance Quotes: Pet Insurance Quotes is an independent pet insurance marketplace that has helped over 2 million pet parents find coverage through straightforward policy comparisons from top pet insurance companies. The platform simplifies the pet insurance search and connects pet parents to coverage faster so they can say yes to care when their pet needs it, without worrying about how to afford it. Visit petinsurancequotes.com to learn more.

SOURCE Empowered with Meg Ryan