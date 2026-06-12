An upcoming Public Television segment highlights the intersection of academic integrity, cutting-edge technology, and the thriving landscape of Catholic education in New Jersey.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern secondary education requires a delicate balance between traditional academic rigor and the rapid integration of emerging technologies. To explore these evolving standards, the educational series "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan" has announced a collaboration with Pope John XXIII Regional High School. The segment is scheduled for distribution to Public Television stations across the country, offering an informational look at how high schools prepare students for the complexities of higher education and global leadership. By focusing on the shared experiences of families seeking a culture of aspiration, the program provides valuable insights for the General Public regarding the enduring success of Catholic academic institutions.

"We are honored to partner with Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan to share the mission and impact of the Catholic Academy of Sussex County with a national audience," said Daniel O'Keefe, President, Catholic Academy of Sussex County. "As the upper school of the Academy, Pope John XXIII Regional High School stands as a pillar of Catholic education in Northern New Jersey—where faith-based formation, academic integrity, and a culture of aspiration prepare young men and women for success in an increasingly technology-driven world. Through a thoughtful balance of tradition and innovation, we are committed to developing graduates who are not only college-ready, but prepared to lead with purpose, character, and confidence."

The educational narrative focuses on the reality that college preparation today extends far beyond traditional textbook learning. As the landscape of higher education becomes increasingly competitive, institutions like Pope John XXIII Regional High School have implemented multifaceted solutions to ensure student success, including recruiting expert faculty and maintaining high standards for student development and success. A portion of the segment examines the role of advanced technology in the contemporary classroom to ensure students are not only consumers of technology but proficient navigators of the digital tools that will define their future professional lives.

Furthermore, the program explores the sociological impact of an education rooted in the Catholic faith that emphasizes moral standards. In an era often described as counter-cultural, the segment details how a mission focused on faith and compassion for all human beings creates a unique environment for the formation of young minds. The history of the school itself serves as a foundational element of the story, as it was the first high school in the United States to honor the legacy of Pope Saint John XXIII, a heritage that continues to inspire a spirit of leadership and integrity. For the Public Television audience, the segment serves as a resource for understanding how modern schools can foster a rigorous intellectual and faith-based education while simultaneously providing the technical and academic skills necessary for top universities in the country. This informational piece is designed to help families recognize the importance of a holistic educational choice that addresses both the intellect and the heart.

About "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan": "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan" is a short-form documentary program that airs on Public Television stations nationwide. The program focuses on a wide array of topics ranging from business innovations and medical breakthroughs to educational advancements and environmental sustainability. By providing high-quality content hosted by industry veterans, the show aims to inform the General Public on the trends and people shaping the modern world. For more information, please visit empoweredprogram.com.

About Pope John XXIII Regional High School: Pope John XXIII Regional High School is a premier Catholic preparatory institution located in Sussex County, New Jersey. Dedicated to academic excellence, integrity, and leadership, the school serves a diverse student body across a sprawling 75-acre campus. As a cornerstone of the Catholic Academy of Sussex County, the school is committed to its motto, "To Be an Honor to Our Father," by fostering a culture of aspiration and personal growth. To learn more about their college preparatory programs and admissions process, visit www.popejohn.org/inquire.

SOURCE Empowered with Meg Ryan