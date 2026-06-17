The Quiet Race to Rewire the World's Encryption Before Quantum Computers Break It

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

As governments set hard deadlines to replace today's encryption and adversaries hoard stolen data for a future quantum payday, a new market is forming around "quantum readiness" — and a Vancouver company just extended it into Southeast Asia.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary — There is a slow-moving security crisis building beneath the surface of the digital world, and most people have never heard of it. Nearly all of the encryption that protects modern life — banking, medical records, classified government files, private messages, the very certificates that vouch for who is who online — relies on mathematical problems that today's computers cannot solve in any practical timeframe. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could solve them. When that day arrives, the cryptographic locks securing decades of sensitive data could be picked at scale. And the most unsettling part is that the threat is already here in a sense: intelligence agencies and bad actors are widely believed to be capturing encrypted data now, under a doctrine security professionals grimly call "harvest now, decrypt later," betting they can unlock it once the hardware matures.

That looming transition — from today's encryption to "post-quantum" cryptography designed to withstand a quantum computer — has quietly become one of the largest forced technology migrations in history. And on June 17, 2026, a Vancouver-based player in that race took a concrete step toward expanding it internationally. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), a post-quantum cybersecurity company, announced it had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with a Malaysia-based digital certification authority to develop a Malaysia-specific version of its Quantum Preparedness Assessment platform — a move that plants the company's technology inside a sovereign, regulated Southeast Asian market at the exact moment that region is ramping up its cybersecurity rules.

Why Post-Quantum Security Became Urgent

For years, the quantum threat to encryption was treated as a distant, almost theoretical concern — something for cryptographers to worry about, not corporate boards. That has changed decisively. In 2024, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology finalized the first post-quantum cryptography standards after an eight-year global evaluation, giving organizations concrete algorithms to migrate toward. The U.S. National Security Agency's CNSA 2.0 framework now sets hard timelines for national-security systems to become quantum-resilient, with major milestones through 2030 and full migration expected by the middle of the next decade. In early 2026, Google publicly urged governments and industry to "prepare now," and consulting firm Boston Consulting Group warned that organizations waiting until 2030 to begin would already be too late.

The reason the deadlines feel so pressing is the sheer scale of the task. Post-quantum migration is not a single software patch; it is the painstaking work of finding and replacing every vulnerable piece of cryptography buried across an organization's systems — software, hardware, digital certificates, encryption keys, and communication protocols, often numbering in the thousands. Most organizations have not started, not out of ignorance, but because the tooling to plan and manage such a migration has been largely absent. The standards exist and the deadlines are set, but the logistics have lagged — and that gap between knowing you must move and being able to actually do it is precisely the opening a new class of companies is racing to fill.

What QSE Just Announced — and Why Malaysia Matters

QSE's flagship offering, the Quantum Preparedness Assessment, or QPA, is built squarely for that gap. The platform is designed to give organizations a practical view of their cybersecurity and cryptographic readiness — helping them assess exposure, prioritize remediation, and build a clear roadmap toward resilience, rather than staring at an overwhelming and abstract problem. Under the new Memorandum of Agreement, QSE and its Malaysian partner intend to develop a localized version of QPA tailored to Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024, known as Act 854, which imposes obligations on organizations designated as National Critical Information Infrastructure.

The localized platform is intended to help those Malaysian organizations assess their readiness under Act 854 — identifying compliance gaps, documenting risk assessments, tracking corrective actions, managing audit evidence, and maintaining cybersecurity governance records. Crucially, the partners intend to host the solution within Malaysian sovereign infrastructure, with data residency in Malaysia and deployment on-premises in the partner's local data centre. That sovereign-hosting model is not a technical footnote; for public-sector and regulated customers, the requirement that sensitive data stay within national borders is often the deciding factor in whether a foreign technology vendor can win business at all.

"Act 854 creates a clear need for Malaysian organizations to understand their cybersecurity posture, document their risks and show progress against compliance requirements," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. He framed the deal as part of a deliberate "partner-led growth strategy" — placing QSE's technology "inside trusted regional ecosystems where customers already look for identity, security and certification support." By embedding QPA within an established digital certification authority rather than trying to sell into a foreign market cold, QSE is attempting to reach Malaysian enterprises, government-linked organizations, and regulated sectors through a partner they already trust. The company framed the agreement as a foothold for broader expansion across Southeast Asia, where governments and enterprises are increasing investment in cybersecurity readiness and post-quantum planning.

A Market Measured in the Hundreds of Billions

The opportunity behind that strategy is enormous. The global cybersecurity market already runs into the hundreds of billions of dollars annually, and post-quantum security is widely projected to be one of its fastest-growing segments as the migration deadlines approach and compliance pressure mounts. Every government that sets a quantum-readiness mandate, every regulated industry that must document its cryptographic posture, and every enterprise sitting on data that must stay confidential for years to come represents potential demand for assessment, planning, and migration tools. The forced, deadline-driven nature of the shift is what makes it so commercially compelling: this is not optional spending that evaporates in a downturn, but a regulatory and security imperative with fixed timelines attached.

It is a landscape that has drawn in players of every size, from nimble pure-play specialists to the largest names in enterprise security. Looking at a few of the public companies operating across the post-quantum and broader cybersecurity space helps frame both the scale of the opportunity QSE is chasing and the formidable company — and competition — it keeps.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is among the closest pure-play comparisons. The company offers quantum-safe encryption technology, including a cloud-based platform for quantum-secure key exchange, and has pursued a string of collaborations across telecommunications and confidential computing aimed at helping organizations migrate to quantum-resistant security. As a focused quantum-encryption specialist, Arqit illustrates both the promise and the volatility of the emerging pure-play segment that QSE also occupies — small companies betting that purpose-built quantum-security technology will command a growing share of enterprise spending.

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) represents the hardware layer of the same build-out. The company develops post-quantum semiconductors and secure-chip technology designed to embed quantum-resistant security directly into devices and hardware. SEALSQ underscores that the post-quantum transition is not only a software-and-assessment challenge but a silicon one — and that the migration spans the entire technology stack, from the chips in connected devices up through the enterprise software that QSE's QPA platform addresses.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) anchors the group as one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, with annual revenue exceeding $9 billion. The company has been actively folding post-quantum readiness into the platforms enterprises already rely on — even convening a quantum-safe summit bringing together leading cryptography experts — illustrating how the security giants are validating the post-quantum category from the top down. Palo Alto's scale and platform reach are a world apart from a micro-cap like QSE, but its embrace of the theme is powerful confirmation that quantum readiness is moving into the enterprise mainstream.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rounds out the group as one of the most prominent names in modern cybersecurity, known for its cloud-native security platform and broad enterprise footprint. While not a pure post-quantum play, CrowdStrike exemplifies the scale, recurring-revenue model, and customer trust that define a category leader in security software — the kind of established franchise that the entire sector, QSE included, ultimately competes alongside and aspires toward. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ enormously in size, stage, and business model, and QSE is a micro-cap, early-commercialization company.

The Risks Behind the Promise

For all the strategic logic, the risks are substantial and deserve emphasis. The agreement QSE announced is a Memorandum of Agreement — a framework to develop a localized platform, not a signed, revenue-generating commercial contract. Such arrangements are an important early step, but they do not guarantee that a finished product will be deployed, that customers will adopt it, or that material revenue will follow. The localized QPA platform still has to be built, hosted, and sold into the Malaysian market, and the timeline and ultimate commercial outcome remain uncertain.

More broadly, QSE is a micro-cap company in the early stages of commercializing its technology, competing in a field that includes vastly larger and better-capitalized players, as well as nimble specialists. The post-quantum migration wave is real, but its timing is uncertain, adoption cycles in government and regulated industries are long, and a small company depends on continued access to capital to fund its growth. The very deadlines that create the opportunity — 2030, the mid-2030s — also mean that meaningful enterprise spending may arrive more gradually than the urgency suggests. Investors should weigh the genuine strength of the thesis against the real execution, adoption, and financing risks that face any early-stage technology company.

Why the Trajectory Still Matters

Step back, however, and the direction of travel is unmistakable. The world's encryption must be rebuilt to survive the quantum era, governments have written that mandate into law with hard deadlines, and the data being harvested today gives the threat a ticking-clock quality that few other technology shifts possess. The migration is not a question of if but of when and how — and the companies that can help organizations navigate it, especially in regulated and sovereign-sensitive markets, are positioning themselves at the center of a durable, policy-driven wave of demand. QSE's move into Malaysia, through a trusted local certification partner and a sovereign-hosting model, is a small but telling example of how that demand is beginning to materialize market by market.

Whether QSE can convert its technology, partnerships, and early agreements into durable commercial scale remains to be proven, and the path for any micro-cap in a giant-dominated field is steep. But the question the company is built around — how the world rewires its most fundamental digital defenses before quantum computers render them obsolete — is among the most consequential in technology. For investors tracking where cybersecurity is headed over the coming decade, the quiet race to achieve quantum readiness, and the companies extending it across borders, is a story worth following closely.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/qse-landing

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SOURCES:

[1] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. — "Quantum Secure Encryption Partners with Major Malaysian Digital Certification Authority to Develop Act 854 Compliance Readiness Platform" (Newsfile, June 17, 2026; primary source for the MOA, QPA localization, Act 854/NCII, sovereign hosting, CEO Ted Carefoot quotes):

https://www.qse-corp.com/news

[2] U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology — NIST finalizes first post-quantum cryptography standards (FIPS 203, 204, 205) (Aug 2024; algorithm standards underpinning PQC migration):

https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2024/08/nist-releases-first-3-finalized-post-quantum-encryption-standards

[3] U.S. Department of Commerce / NIST — "Department of Commerce Announces Letters of Intent With 9 Companies for $2 Billion to Accelerate U.S. Leadership in Quantum Computing" (May 2026; scale of government quantum investment / urgency context):

https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2026/05/department-commerce-announces-letters-intent-9-companies-2-billion

[4] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. — "QSE Launches Enterprise Post-Quantum Migration Platform with Release of QPA v2" (March 31, 2026; QPA platform capabilities, NSA CNSA 2.0 timelines, 'harvest now, decrypt later', peer context ARQQ/PANW/CRWD):

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-secure-encryption-corp-announces-official-launch-of-qpa-v2-its-enterprise-post-quantum-cryptographic-migration-platform-302734784.html

[5] The Quantum Insider / sector coverage — post-quantum cryptography landscape and public players (peer context: Arqit Quantum, SEALSQ, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike; Google 'prepare now', BCG migration timing):

https://thequantuminsider.com/2026/04/07/quantum-secure-encryption-qpa-v2-launch/

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