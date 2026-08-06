THE REALREAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Company Raises Full Year Guidance Following Second Quarter Results Above the High End of Outlook with Record Quarterly GMV and Meaningful Margin Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Second quarter 2026 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 22% and 17% compared to the second quarter of 2025, respectively. Consignment revenue grew 15% compared to the prior year period, and Direct Revenue grew 26% year-over-year in the second quarter. During the quarter, gross margin of 74.4% improved 10 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.0%, an increase of 290 basis points versus the prior year period.

"The RealReal delivered a standout second quarter, with an all-time high quarterly GMV of $617 million, up 22% year-over-year. That marks our fourth consecutive quarter of GMV growth above 20%. Revenue grew 17% and we delivered nearly 300 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion versus last year," said Rati Levesque, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. "We're upleveling the customer experience, deepening trust and compounding our advantages. Our buyers are spending more, our sellers are more engaged, and the platform connecting them gets smarter every quarter."

Levesque continued, "Entering the year, we said 2026 would be the year our advantages begin to compound, and we're delivering on that commitment. Given the continued strength in our supply trends and the durability of our growth, we are confidently raising our full-year outlook. We are entering the second half of the year from a position of strength, with a flywheel that is gaining real momentum."

Second Quarter Highlights

GMV was $617 million, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2025

Total Revenue was $193 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2025

Gross Profit was $143 million, an increase of $21 million compared to the same period in 2025

Gross Margin was 74.4%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the same period in 2025

Net Loss was $(27) million or (14.1)% of total revenue, compared to $(11) million or (6.9)% of total revenue in the same period in 2025. Second Quarter 2026 Net Loss includes a $(18.6) million non-cash adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million or 7.0% of total revenue compared to $6.8 million or 4.1% of total revenue in the same period in 2025

GAAP basic net loss per share was $(0.23) compared to $(0.10) in the prior year period and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.23) compared to $(0.13) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss attributable to common stockholders per share was $(0.01) compared to $(0.06) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing twelve months active buyers was 1,107,000, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2025 Average order value (AOV) was $659, an increase of 13% versus the same period in 2025



Q3 and Full Year 2026 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of August 6, 2026, we are raising our full year guidance. Additionally, we are providing guidance for third quarter 2026 GMV, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).



Q3 2026 Full Year 2026 GMV $610 - $620 million $2.535 - $2.565 billion Total Revenue $194 - $198 million $788 - $797 million Adjusted EBITDA $13.5 - $14.5 million $66.0 - $69.0 million

W ebcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company's second quarter results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at investor.therealreal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location. To access the conference please register using this link:

https://the-realreal-earnings-call-q2-2026.open-exchange.net/registration.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy, all the while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "contemplate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the recent geopolitical events, and uncertainty surrounding macro-economic trends, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2026, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and financial targets, goals and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that making these adjustments before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC. Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Consignment revenue $ 148,216

$ 128,620

$ 294,109

$ 252,434 Direct revenue 25,787

20,495

51,595

40,949 Shipping services revenue 18,568

16,073

36,582

31,838 Total revenue 192,571

165,188

382,286

325,221 Cost of revenue:













Cost of consignment revenue 16,075

13,761

31,522

26,715 Cost of direct revenue 20,407

17,185

40,691

32,420 Cost of shipping services revenue 12,887

11,566

25,537

23,387 Total cost of revenue 49,369

42,512

97,750

82,522 Gross profit 143,202

122,676

284,536

242,699 Operating expenses:













Marketing 18,382

15,548

36,939

31,403 Operations and technology 74,706

68,986

147,425

135,964 Selling, general and administrative 52,397

48,027

104,729

97,988 Total operating expenses (1) 145,485

132,561

289,093

265,355 Loss from operations (2,283)

(9,885)

(4,557)

(22,656) Change in fair value of warrant liability (18,583)

4,537

28,752

47,040 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

37,101 Interest income 902

1,109

1,903

2,483 Interest expense (7,322)

(7,038)

(14,543)

(13,358) Other income, net 154

—

357

608 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (27,132)

(11,277)

11,912

51,218 Provision for income taxes 101

89

209

184 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (27,233)

$ (11,366)

$ 11,703

$ 51,034 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common

stockholders













Basic $ (0.23)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.10

$ 0.45 Diluted $ (0.23)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.27) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share attributable to common stockholders













Basic 121,023,931

114,044,057

120,277,907

113,046,607 Diluted 121,023,931

119,484,716

126,390,826

120,178,570















(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Marketing $ 422

$ 424

$ 767

$ 727 Operations and technology 2,580

2,677

4,557

4,901 Selling, general and administrative 4,573

5,107

8,524

9,939 Total $ 7,575

$ 8,208

$ 13,848

$ 15,567

THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,132

$ 151,231 Accounts receivable, net 20,073

23,822 Inventory, net 35,431

30,843 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,682

21,595 Total current assets 193,318

227,491 Property and equipment, net 100,558

96,148 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,240

64,641 Restricted cash 14,777

14,808 Other assets 6,394

5,945 Total assets $ 378,287

$ 409,033 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 15,049

$ 14,565 Accrued consignor payable 95,062

111,497 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 23,095

24,645 Other accrued and current liabilities 100,274

113,533 Total current liabilities 233,480

264,240 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 64,404

66,793 Convertible Senior Notes, net 231,516

230,833 Non-convertible notes, net 144,293

140,980 Warrant liability 74,688

114,353 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,636

7,352 Total liabilities 756,017

824,551 Stockholders' deficit:





Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30,

2026, and December 31, 2025; 121,666,258 and 118,318,917 shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 906,192

880,107 Accumulated deficit (1,283,923)

(1,295,626) Total stockholders' deficit (377,730)

(415,518) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 378,287

$ 409,033

THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 11,703

$ 51,034 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,917

16,631 Stock-based compensation expense 13,848

15,567 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 8,562

7,943 Bad debt expense 1,342

1,214 Non-cash interest expense 3,227

5,483 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 940

1,060 Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 1,810

1,485 Gain on debt extinguishment —

(37,101) Change in fair value of warrant liability (28,752)

(47,040) Loss (gain) related to warehouse fire, net —

(353) Other adjustments 78

(36) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 2,407

(10,020) Inventory, net (6,398)

(6,678) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,913

6,595 Other assets (479)

(501) Operating lease liability (11,100)

(10,876) Accounts payable (266)

2,357 Accrued consignor payable (16,435)

(13,709) Other accrued and current liabilities (14,538)

(14,743) Other noncurrent liabilities 213

(152) Net cash used in operating activities (15,008)

(31,840) Cash flow from investing activities:





Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire —

2,309 Capitalized proprietary software development costs (6,837)

(6,483) Purchases of property and equipment (11,502)

(12,518) Net cash used in investing activities (18,339)

(16,692) Cash flow from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 308

114 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (109)

(83) Repayment of 2025 Notes —

(26,749) Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase

Program 1,018

838 Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the 2025 Note

Exchanges —

1,499 Issuance costs paid related to the 2025 Note Exchanges —

(5,006) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,217

(29,387) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,130)

(77,919) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 166,039

187,123 End of period $ 133,909

$ 109,204

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated

(in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:













Net income (loss) $ (27,233)

$ (11,366)

$ 11,703

$ 51,034 Net income (loss) (% of revenue) (14.1) %

(6.9) %

3.1 %

15.7 % Depreciation and amortization 7,823

8,256

15,917

16,631 Interest income (902)

(1,109)

(1,903)

(2,483) Interest expense 7,322

7,038

14,543

13,358 Provision for income taxes 101

89

209

184 EBITDA (12,889)

2,908

40,469

78,724 Stock-based compensation 7,575

8,208

13,848

15,567 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 263

260

1,036

799 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1) —

—

—

(37,101) Change in fair value of warrant liability (2) 18,583

(4,537)

(28,752)

(47,040) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,532

$ 6,839

$ 26,601

$ 10,949 Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue) 7.0 %

4.1 %

7.0 %

3.4 %





(1) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2025 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the February 2025

Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2031 Notes.

(2) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025 reflects the remeasurement of the Warrants

issued by the Company in connection with the 2024 Note Exchange in February 2024.



A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share,

basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) $ (27,233)

$ (11,366)

$ 11,703

$ 51,034 Stock-based compensation 7,575

8,208

13,848

15,567 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 263

260

1,036

799 Provision for income taxes 101

89

209

184 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(37,101) Change in fair value of warrant liability 18,583

(4,537)

(28,752)

(47,040) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (711)

$ (7,346)

$ (1,956)

$ (16,557) Weighted-average common shares outstanding to calculate

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

per share, basic and diluted 121,023,931

114,044,057

120,277,907

113,046,607 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.15)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided for (used in) operating activities to free (negative) cash flow

for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,615

$ (3,570)

$ (15,008)

$ (31,840) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized

proprietary software development costs (7,699)

(11,423)

(18,339)

(19,001) Free (negative) cash flow $ (6,084)

$ (14,993)

$ (33,347)

$ (50,841)

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:



June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

(In thousands, except AOV and percentages) GMV $440,914

$433,074

$503,534

$490,405

$504,105

$519,814

$615,683

$606,359

$617,260 NMV $329,422

$335,191

$383,447

$370,757

$379,377

$397,062

$466,924

$458,747

$470,392 Consignment

Revenue $112,714

$116,908

$128,126

$123,814

$128,620

$134,429

$149,014

$145,893

$148,216 Direct Revenue $ 16,724

$ 15,623

$ 19,524

$ 20,454

$ 20,495

$ 22,928

$ 27,214

$ 25,808

$ 25,787 Shipping Services

Revenue $ 15,496

$ 15,224

$ 16,345

$ 15,765

$ 16,073

$ 16,216

$ 17,823

$ 18,014

$ 18,568 Number of Orders 820

829

870

869

868

890

960

938

937 Take Rate 38.5 %

38.6 %

37.7 %

38.6 %

37.9 %

37.9 %

36.5 %

36.4 %

35.9 % Active Buyers 942

958

972

985

1,001

1,024

1,056

1,083

1,107 AOV $ 538

$ 522

$ 579

$ 564

$ 581

$ 584

$ 641

$ 646

$ 659

SOURCE The RealReal