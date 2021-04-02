The Resource Center Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Safeguard from Illness-causing Germs

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Resource Center is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness.

At The Resource Center, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our employees and members of our local community all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection control offerings and protocols to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at The Resource Center is to help maintain a safer environment for our employees and local community by offering one of the best disinfection technologies available," said Chris Anderson, Marketing, Internet, and Ecommerce Manager at The Resource Center. "We're very happy we have the Clorox® Total 360® System as it allows us to more effectively and efficiently clean surfaces in offices and healthcare facilities around our entire campus and the greater community."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting or sanitizing product to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

The Resource Center currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of hard, non-porous surfaces* at medical and office buildings.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System is very user friendly, disinfects completely, is quick and convenient. The system is also easy to maneuver into tight spaces and is perfect for large and small areas. We have been pleased with the system as it has helped us meet our environmental services needs," added Janelle Newcomb, Environmental Services Supervisor at The Resource Center.

The Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

*Consult the EPA approved master label for full list of approved use sites and surfaces.

TRC Environmental Services is committed to providing complete environmental services to the community at affordable prices with quality and service in mind. We also provide full cleaning and disinfecting services with the Clorox® Total 360® System to battle COVID-19 outbreaks at your business. Environmental Services also supports The Resource Center's mission of striving to provide employment opportunities to adults with disabilities which enable them to achieve maximum independence and experience lifelong growth. Visit our website to learn more: https://resourcecenter.org/services/environmental-services/.

