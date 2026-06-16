The retro bedroom color that adds $2,277 to your home's value, according to Zillow

Zillow's 2026 paint color analysis finds warm, nature-inspired tones drive higher offers, while one trendy color can wipe out $18,000 in home value

A warm chocolate brown bedroom can add nearly $2,300 to a home's offer price.

Sage green is the only color to rank in the top tier across every room.

Ochre yellow painted throughout a home can shave $18,164 off a home's value.

SEATTLE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate brown is back, and this time it's worth thousands. Painting a bedroom chocolate brown can add $2,277 to a home's offer price, according to Zillow's 2026 Paint Color Analysis. It's the highest-value interior color choice in this year's study.

Zillow® research finds that today's buyers are drawn to warm, grounded interiors over all-white walls. In the living room, pale blue commands $1,723 more than white, and charcoal gray $1,509 more. In the bedroom, it's not just chocolate brown that beats white. Charcoal gray also commands higher offers, by $1,240, and sage green tops white by $1,035.

"White will always be a timeless, versatile choice, but sellers who default to all-white walls everywhere may be leaving money on the table," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "Buyers today respond to homes with soul, and paint is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to add personality and character to a space. The right colors can stop a shopper mid-scroll and instantly create an emotional connection, which ultimately drives higher offers. If a seller were to repaint the top performing color in each room, they could add more than $5,000 to their bottom line."

Sage green is the new white

Sage green emerges as the standout performer of 2026. It is the only color to rank in the top tier across every single room, scoring high points from buyers for the bathroom, living room and bedroom. This easy-to-live-with earth tone is the safest bet across the board. When painted in the bedroom, sage green could add more than $1,000 to offer prices; in the living room, nearly $500.

Dark and moody kitchens deliver real ROI

The moody kitchen trend is here to stay. Homes with charcoal gray and dark plum kitchens may get the highest offers, commanding an additional $1,373 and $867 respectively. If a seller can only repaint one room, the data points clearly to the kitchen: The range between the best and worst colors is nearly $8,000 (from charcoal gray at +$1,373 to ochre yellow at −$6,630), making it the highest-stakes room for color decisions.

The $18,000 mistake to avoid

The wrong colors carry real consequences. Ochre yellow is the single worst color a seller can paint their interior walls and may shave an estimated $18,164 off a home's offer price when painted in the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. When painted in the kitchen alone, this shade of dark gold could reduce offers by $6,630.

Buyers may also offer nearly $8,000 less for homes with a bathroom painted fire-hydrant red. Pale pink ranks in the bottom three for every room, too, potentially costing sellers $6,013 in the bathroom and $4,201 in the kitchen.

The bottom line for sellers

Before pulling out the drop cloth and paint roller, homeowners should consult with a trusted local real estate agent for advice on what buyers are looking for in their particular neighborhood. The right paint color is a strong start, but savvy sellers pair it with a broader strategy:

Test the market before going live. Zillow Preview℠ lets sellers introduce a home to the broadest audience of buyers before it officially goes active. Real-time signals such as saves, shares and tour requests help sellers and their agents refine their strategy before the listing hits the market.

Zillow Preview℠ lets sellers introduce a home to the broadest audience of buyers before it officially goes active. Real-time signals such as saves, shares and tour requests help sellers and their agents refine their strategy before the listing hits the market. Highlight the right features. Outdoor amenities, personalized or custom features, and recent renovations contribute to higher sale prices, so sellers should flaunt them in their listings. Homes with outdoor kitchens, quartzite countertops or white oak floors sell for as much as 5.3% more.

Outdoor amenities, personalized or custom features, and recent renovations contribute to higher sale prices, so sellers should flaunt them in their listings. Homes with outdoor kitchens, quartzite countertops or white oak floors sell for as much as 5.3% more. Win the scroll. Today's buyers fall in love online before they ever set foot in a home. Listings with high-resolution photography, virtual tours and interactive floor plans, which are all included in Zillow Showcase℠, tend to sell faster and for more money.

Methodology

This research was conducted by Zillow's behavioral science team, which surveyed more than 4,400 recent and prospective home buyers around the country. In the study, buyers were randomly assigned images of a home with interior spaces painted in one of 11 colors. Each color got a score based on how much buyers liked a home, how interested they were in buying the home, their likelihood of touring the home and the price they would be willing to pay for the home.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so hey can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

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All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

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