Zillow Group to Announce Second-Quarter 2026 Results Aug. 5

Conference call to be webcast live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) today announced it will release second-quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Please register for the live event here.

For more information about Zillow Group, visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

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SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.