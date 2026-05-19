The Rooftop at the G and Boujee Entertainment Launch 7EVN, Providence's New Saturday Night Standard

Grand Opening set for Saturday, May 23 at 10 P.M. An elevated 21+ rooftop experience above the heart of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rooftop at the G, in partnership with Boujee Entertainment and This is College, is proud to announce the launch of 7EVN, a brand new weekly Saturday night experience taking place high above the Providence skyline. The Grand Opening kicks off on Saturday, May 23 at 10 P.M., and the city will never look at Saturday night the same way again.

"We’ve been waiting for the right time and the right partners to launch something like this," said a spokesperson for the G. "The Rooftop at the G is unlike anything else in Providence. 7EVN is going to set a new bar for Saturday nights in this city." The 7EVN Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, May 23 at 10 P.M. at The Rooftop.

21+ and dressed to impress. That's the standard at 7EVN, an elevated, one-of-a-kind event series designed for those who want their weekend to match the view. With one of Providence's most stunning open-air rooftop venues as its backdrop, 7EVN is set to become the region's most talked-about Saturday night destination.

See You at the Top

Every Saturday night, The Rooftop at the G transforms into something extraordinary. 7EVN brings together an immersive atmosphere, high-energy programming, and the kind of crowd that makes a night unforgettable, all set against sweeping views of downtown Providence. Whether you're celebrating, socializing, or simply looking for the best night out in New England, 7EVN is where you want to be.

Powered by the Best in the Business

7EVN is brought to life through a partnership between The Rooftop at the G, Boujee Entertainment, and This is College. Boujee Entertainment has built a reputation as one of New England's premier event producers, consistently delivering the region's hottest nights out across the area. Teaming up with This is College and the iconic Rooftop at the G, the 7EVN series represents the next evolution of what a Saturday night in Providence can be.

"We've been waiting for the right time and the right partners to launch something like this," said a spokesperson for the G. "The Rooftop at the G is unlike anything else in Providence. 7EVN is going to set a new bar for Saturday nights in this city."

Grand Opening: Saturday, May 23

The 7EVN Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, May 23 at 10 P.M. at The Rooftop at the G in Providence, Rhode Island. The event is 21+ and dress code is enforced, come ready to make an impression. Ticket information will be announced soon. Follow @7EVN and The Rooftop at the G on social media for updates.

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Time: 10 P.M.

Location: The Rooftop at the G, Providence, Rhode Island

Age Requirement: 21+

Dress Code: Dress to Impress

Tickets: Coming Soon

Recurring: Every Saturday Night

About The Rooftop at the G

The Rooftop at the G is Providence's premier open-air rooftop venue, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline alongside an elevated hospitality experience. Part of the G Hospitality portfolio, The Rooftop at the G is a destination for private events, curated programming, and unforgettable nights out in the heart of downtown Providence.

About Boujee Entertainment

Boujee Entertainment is one of New England's leading event production companies, known for bringing the region's hottest nights and most sought-after experiences to audiences across the area. With a track record of high-energy, high-quality events, Boujee Entertainment continues to raise the bar for nightlife and live entertainment throughout New England.

About This is College

This is College is a dynamic events and entertainment brand connecting young audiences with premier experiences across the region. As a partner in the 7EVN series, This is College brings its network, energy, and expertise in programming to The Rooftop at the G every Saturday night.

SOURCE G Hospitality