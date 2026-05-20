Spritz Season Starts at Sarto Providence

June 10, Sarto opens its patio for Spritz by Sarto, a grand opening celebration setting the tone for the season ahead. Post this

This summer, Sarto gives Providence the perfect reason to gather. On Wednesday, June 10, the restaurant opens its patio for Spritz by Sarto, a grand opening celebration setting the tone for the season ahead. The evening begins with an Aperol Spritz tasting paired with cicchetti, Venetian-style tapas crafted by Chef Phil, then flows into a night of music with friends Amir Henley and DJ Valentina. Raffle prizes, summer spirits, and good company round out the night.

Spritz is only the beginning of what Sarto does best. Step inside and you feel it immediately. The building's historic bones remain, reimagined to reflect a contemporary take on Italy, warm, unhurried, and shaped by its Rhode Island setting. Chef Phil's menu follows that same philosophy, built on fresh, locally sourced ingredients that honor the region while nodding to Italy's traditions. The wine list, recognized by Wine Spectator with Awards of Excellence in 2022, 2023, and 2024, is guided by a team with deep knowledge of every pour. Cocktails shift with the seasons. Each visit feels thoughtful.

Whether you're joining on June 10, letting the evening unfold, or kicking off the World Cup, Sarto is the place to be this summer. It brings together history, hospitality, and a sense of occasion that feels both elevated and approachable, making every visit feel like something worth remembering long after the last sip and final song end. Tickets for Spritz by Sarto are available for purchase online. Hey Rhody newsletter subscribers have a special offer, use promo code HEYRHODY25 at checkout for 25% off.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spritz-by-sarto-tickets-1987579017345

86 Dorrance Street, sartoprovidence.com

SOURCE G Hospitality