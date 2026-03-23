THE ROXBURY INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE ROXBURY INSTITUTE SUPPLEMENT PROGRAM

A New Approach to Daily Supplementation: A Three-Formula System Developed Over Three Years to Support Metabolic, Lymphatic, and Inflammatory Health

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roxbury Institute is proud to announce the release of The Roxbury Institute Supplement Program, a targeted three-formula wellness system designed to support key physiological pathways through carefully selected micronutrient blends.

Developed over three years, The Roxbury Institute Supplement Program represents a structured wellness system designed to support metabolic function, lymphatic health, and a balanced inflammatory response through targeted micronutrient combinations.

The program was developed under the leadership of Dr. David Amron, Founder and Medical Director of The Roxbury Institute, in collaboration with Karen Herbst, Ph.D., M.D., Head of Research and Director of Diagnosis and Prevention at The Roxbury Institute, bringing together decades of clinical experience and scientific research in metabolic and adipose tissue health.

The Roxbury Institute Supplement Program consists of three daily formulas designed to support key biological processes through targeted ingredient combinations.

Metabolic Support Formula contains a unique blend of micronutrients studied for their ability to support healthy metabolic function and the body's natural metabolic processes.





contains a unique blend of micronutrients studied for their ability to support healthy metabolic function and the body's natural metabolic processes. Lymphatic Support Formula contains a blend of micronutrients studied for their role in supporting normal immune function and overall lymphatic system health in healthy individuals.





contains a blend of micronutrients studied for their role in supporting normal immune function and overall lymphatic system health in healthy individuals. Inflammation Support Formula features a synergistic blend of phytonutrients studied for their ability to promote a balanced inflammatory response and overall cellular health as part of normal physiological function.

Unlike many supplement options that rely on single-ingredient products or complicated supplement stacks, The Roxbury Institute program was designed to simplify daily supplementation by combining research-supported ingredients into targeted formulations. This structured approach allows individuals to support multiple physiological systems through a consistent and easy-to-follow wellness routine.

Dr. David Amron, Founder and Medical Director of The Roxbury Institute, is a world-renowned, board-certified dermatologic surgeon with more than 30 years of clinical experience specializing in lipedema and complex fat disorders. Having performed over 12,000 lipedema surgeries, he is internationally recognized as a leading authority in lipedema reduction surgery, liposculpture, and revision liposuction. Through The Roxbury Institute, with locations in Los Angeles, CA, Tucson, AZ, and Salt Lake City, UT, he has dedicated his career to advancing surgical techniques, improving long-term patient outcomes, and training physicians in specialized treatment approaches for complex fat disorders.

"In my 30 years as a clinician, physician, and surgeon, I have found that sustainable wellness outcomes are rooted in consistent fundamentals such as proper nutrition, adequate sleep, stress reduction, movement, and targeted nutritional support," said Dr. Amron. "The Roxbury Institute Supplement Program was created to provide a simple and consistent routine designed to support key biological systems as part of a whole-person approach to long-term health."

Karen Herbst, Ph.D., M.D., Head of Research and Director of Diagnosis and Prevention at The Roxbury Institute, is a world-renowned endocrinologist and physician-scientist specializing in adipose tissue disorders, including lipedema, Dercum's disease, multiple symmetric lipomatosis, familial multiple lipomatosis, and angiolipomatosis. Her research has been conducted through the University of Arizona College of Medicine's Treatment, Research, and Education of Adipose Tissue Program, where she has led investigations into adipose tissue biology, metabolic changes, and improved diagnostic approaches for these conditions. Dr. Herbst is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has devoted decades of research to advancing understanding, diagnosis, and care for patients with complex fat disorders.

"The goal in developing these formulas was to focus on ingredients commonly studied for their role in supporting the body's natural metabolic, lymphatic, and inflammatory pathways," said Dr. Herbst. "By combining carefully selected nutrients in thoughtful dosages, we designed a program that supports key physiological systems while remaining simple enough for individuals to incorporate into their daily wellness routines."

The Roxbury Institute Supplement Program is now available online at: https://shop.theroxburyinstitute.com/

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About The Roxbury Institute

The Roxbury Institute, founded by Dr. David Amron in Beverly Hills, is a nationally recognized multidisciplinary center specializing in advanced treatment for individuals with fat disorders and those seeking aesthetic and medical dermatology care. Built on clinical excellence and innovative research, the Institute has expanded to Salt Lake City and Tucson. Its specialties include advanced lipedema treatment, liposculpture, and revision liposuction, supported by divisions in Research, Diagnosis and Prevention, Advanced Lipedema Treatment, and Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology. These programs address complex and often misunderstood conditions while advancing scientific knowledge, setting national standards of care, and providing evidence-based, patient-focused treatment. From diagnosis through long-term care, The Roxbury Institute reflects a commitment to enduring patient outcomes and comprehensive support.

To learn more, please visit: www.theroxburyinstitute.com

Supplement Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE The Roxbury Institute