TODAY SHOW EXPOSES AI MEDICAL SCAMS TARGETING LIPEDEMA PATIENTS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-generated deepfake scams are rapidly spreading across social media, using fabricated videos, synthetic voices, and fake medical experts to promote unverified treatments. A recent TODAY Show investigation, "Deepfake Medical Product Ads," exposed a 30-minute fraudulent video targeting the lipedema community that falsely used the likenesses of world-renowned lipedema surgeon Dr. David Amron and leading endocrinologist Dr. Karen Herbst.

Lipedema is a chronic fat disorder that primarily affects women and is often misdiagnosed as obesity or lymphedema. It causes disproportionate fat accumulation, most commonly in the legs, hips, and arms, and can be associated with pain, swelling, and mobility issues. There is currently no topical cream or pill that can cure lipedema.

The segment, led by TODAY Chief Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicky Nguyen, examined how scammers manipulate AI to imitate physicians, fabricate celebrity endorsements, and sell fraudulent "miracle" treatments. Nguyen interviewed Dr. Amron as part of the investigation, highlighting how his image and professional reputation were digitally manipulated without his knowledge or consent.

The fraudulent video, attributed to a fake "Dr. Suzanne," combined AI-generated footage of Dr. Herbst with pirated clips from Dr. Amron's YouTube channel to create false credibility. To further deceive viewers, scammers inserted AI-generated likenesses of Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, and Carnie Wilson, along with logos from CBS, FOX, and CNN, falsely implying major media endorsements.

"These AI scams are not only deceptive, but they're also dangerous," said Dr. Amron. "They mislead patients, delay proper diagnosis and treatment, and undermine the trust that is essential between doctor and patient."

Nguyen's investigation also featured Beth Holland, one of an estimated 17 million women in the United States living with lipedema. Misled by the fraudulent ad, she purchased six bottles of the fake cream for $300, believing it was endorsed by her physician, Dr. Amron. "There's no cream that's going to treat lipedema. It really is impossible," he told TODAY.

Scammers are now using AI tools to impersonate trusted physicians, fabricate celebrity endorsements, falsify media affiliations, generate fake clinical claims, and produce synthetic before-and-after images. These tactics specifically target patients living with chronic, misunderstood conditions such as lipedema, a community particularly vulnerable due to widespread underdiagnosis and lack of public awareness.

The consequences can be serious. These scams delay proper diagnosis and treatment, exploit emotional and financial vulnerability, and undermine trust in legitimate medical professionals. "Patients deserve truthful information, not manipulated videos designed to exploit their pain," said Dr. Amron. "When AI is used to imitate doctors and fabricate medical claims, it crosses a dangerous line. My mission is to protect patients, safeguard the integrity of medicine, and ensure people know where to turn for real, evidence-based care."

He recommends that patients verify information through official medical sources, consult their doctor before purchasing any online treatment, and report suspicious ads, especially those that claim guaranteed results or "miracle" cures.

Dr. Amron is a board-certified dermatologic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience and is recognized globally for his work in lipedema, liposculpture, and revision liposuction. He is the founder of The Roxbury Institute, which operates in Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, and Tucson. He works closely with Dr. Herbst, who leads research at the Institute's Advanced Lipedema Treatment Program in Tucson, strengthening national standards of care and scientific understanding of this frequently underdiagnosed disease.

Here is the link to the full TODAY Show story: https://www.today.com/health/news/online-medical-ad-scams-ai-rcna241815

About The Roxbury Institute

The Roxbury Institute, founded by Dr. David Amron in Beverly Hills, is a nationally recognized multidisciplinary center specializing in advanced treatment for individuals with fat disorders and those seeking aesthetic and medical dermatology care. Built on clinical excellence and innovative research, the Institute has expanded to Salt Lake City and Tucson. Its specialties include advanced lipedema treatment, liposculpture, and revision liposuction, supported by divisions in Research, Diagnosis and Prevention, Advanced Lipedema Treatment, and Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology. These programs address complex and often misunderstood conditions while advancing scientific knowledge, setting national standards of care, and providing evidence-based, patient-focused treatment. From diagnosis through long-term care, The Roxbury Institute reflects a commitment to enduring patient outcomes and comprehensive support. To learn more, please visit: www.theroxburyinstitute.com

