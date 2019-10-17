The Royal Club Names Steven Uhl General Manager, Lake Elmo, MN

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollis Cavner, Principal Partner of The Royal Club, ( www.royalclubmn.com ), is pleased to announce that Steven Uhl is the new General Manager of The Royal Club. Mr. Uhl brings over thirty years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality business to the 475-acre, $85 million development, built around 18-hole public golf course, designed by the late Arnold Palmer and Annika Sörenstam. A driven, passionate restaurateur, Steven has worked for various establishments in the business, most recently General Manager & Operating Partner of Oceanaire in Minneapolis, MN and assistant Manager at Town and Country Club in St. Paul, MN.