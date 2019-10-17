The Royal Club Names Steven Uhl General Manager, Lake Elmo, MN
Oct 17, 2019, 08:30 ET
LAKE ELMO, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollis Cavner, Principal Partner of The Royal Club, (www.royalclubmn.com), is pleased to announce that Steven Uhl is the new General Manager of The Royal Club. Mr. Uhl brings over thirty years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality business to the 475-acre, $85 million development, built around 18-hole public golf course, designed by the late Arnold Palmer and Annika Sörenstam. A driven, passionate restaurateur, Steven has worked for various establishments in the business, most recently General Manager & Operating Partner of Oceanaire in Minneapolis, MN and assistant Manager at Town and Country Club in St. Paul, MN.
"I am dedicated to continue to build community at The Royal Club through golf, hosting events, like weddings and charities, in our state-of-the-art clubhouse and our incredible team of luxury home builders," states Uhl. Born and raised in St. Paul, MN, Steve is happy to be a part of such a dynamic project right in his hometown.
"We are thrilled to bring such a talented veteran General Manager to our club. I have personally been able to see, over the last 30 years, how great of a job Steve has done in this business and I know he will continue to elevate The Royal Club to a whole new level," states Cavner.
For more information: www.royalclubmn.com
SOURCE The Royal Club
