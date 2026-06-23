The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Launches First Comprehensive Hispanic Marketing Campaigns Across Key Brands

New multicultural initiative reflects ScottsMiracle-Gro's growing investment in Hispanic consumers across lawn and garden categories

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is launching its first comprehensive Hispanic marketing initiatives for its leading Scotts®, Ortho®, and Miracle-Gro®, brands as part of a broader effort to deepen engagement with Hispanic consumers across the lawn, garden, pest and weed control categories.

Developed in partnership with Lopez Negrete Communications, one of the nation's premier and longest-standing independent Hispanic-owned full-service advertising agencies, the new initiatives will roll out across broadcast, digital, social and streaming throughout the spring and summer seasons.

The initiative reflects ScottsMiracle-Gro's continued investment in culturally relevant marketing designed to connect more authentically with Hispanic consumers, one of the fastest-growing and most influential consumer segments in the United States.

In the lawn, garden, pest and weed control categories, younger Hispanic homeowners and renters increasingly view caring for their homes and outdoor spaces as an expression of pride, creativity, and personal identity. The campaigns tap into culturally rooted behaviors and everyday insights around home care, family, self-expression, and outdoor living.

"Hispanic consumers are among the fastest growing and most influential groups in lawn and garden," said John Sass, senior vice president of the company's Lawns Business unit and chief creative officer. "Our partnership with Lopez Negrete aims to unlock this growth potential by building authentic and strong personal connections between our brands and their love and passion for lawn and garden."

"Culturally resonant creativity is what converts that opportunity into measurable sales and sustained brand growth," said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "We're proud to work alongside the teams at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and support their growth in this segment with work that authentically reflects how Hispanics care for, invest in, and take pride in their homes and outdoor spaces."

The initiative launches with a series of culturally driven campaigns across key brands:

Scotts® Turf Builder® – "Mejor Pasto. Controla Tu Gasto"

A campaign rooted in humor, wordplay, and everyday cultural expressions addresses the linguistic diversity among Latino consumers — where "lawn" varies by country of origin — while highlighting the value and efficiency of lawn care and the pride consumers take in maintaining their outdoor spaces.

Ortho® – "Mi Casa es Mi Casa"

A campaign centered on the deep sense of pride Hispanic consumers place in their homes, reframing pest control as an act of protection, prevention, and care.

Miracle-Gro® – "Es un Milagro. Es Miracle-Gro"

A storytelling-led campaign inspired by the idea of everyday "small miracles," celebrating optimism, growth, and the joy that comes from nurturing something meaningful.

Together, the campaigns demonstrate how culturally informed insights can create stronger, more authentic connections with Hispanic consumers while driving long-term brand relevance across home and outdoor living categories.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 in Marysville, Ohio, is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $3.34 billion in sales, the company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are among the most recognized in the industry and are market-leading in their categories. To learn more, visit www.scottsmiraclegro.com

About Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications, founded in 1985 in Houston, Texas by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, is one of the largest and longest-standing independent Hispanic-owned and -operated full-service agencies in the United States. The agency partners with national brands to reach and engage America's influential Hispanic consumer segment, delivering on the promise of Maximum Return on Cultural Intelligence™. Lopez Negrete Communications is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's See All Marketing Alliance (SAMA). To learn more, visit www.lopeznegrete.com

SOURCE Scott's Miracle-Gro