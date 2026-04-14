The Seven Cities Unlocked TV Series Spotlights Norfolk Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Julian Rivera highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Norfolk and the greater 757 region.

NORFOLK, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added The Seven Cities Unlocked, a new locally hosted series in Norfolk, VA, to its lineup. The Norfolk real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Julian Rivera and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of The Seven Cities Unlocked at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Norfolk by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Julian Rivera:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties across Norfolk and the greater 757

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across the Seven Cities region

"This show is about unlocking the real 757. Not just homes, but the lifestyle, the culture, and the stories that make each city stand out," said Julian Rivera, host of The Seven Cities Unlocked. "I've built my career here across multiple industries, and The Seven Cities Unlocked brings all of that together to show what it really feels like to live here and create something meaningful."

The Seven Cities Unlocked is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, The Seven Cities Unlocked gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Norfolk, VA, and the surrounding region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, The Seven Cities Unlocked focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from The Seven Cities Unlocked are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network