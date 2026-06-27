The SpaceX IPO Put a Spotlight on Starlink -- and on the One Public Company Building a Rival Direct-to-Phone Network

Editorial Commentary — Commercial Space Series

SpaceX's public listing cast Starlink Mobile as a future wireless challenger. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is the most prominent publicly traded company pursuing the same direct-to-device satellite-broadband market.

Key Takeaways

The SpaceX IPO prospectus framed Starlink Mobile as a direct-to-smartphone service intended to compete with terrestrial mobile networks — spotlighting a market that public investors cannot access through SpaceX alone.

prospectus framed Starlink Mobile as a direct-to-smartphone service intended to compete with terrestrial mobile networks — spotlighting a market that public investors cannot access through SpaceX alone. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is the most prominent listed company building a direct-to-device satellite-broadband network , connecting ordinary, unmodified smartphones from space.

, connecting ordinary, unmodified smartphones from space. AST has reported securing over US$1.2 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments from partners, and is targeting 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

from partners, and is targeting 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. Other listed satellite-connectivity names include Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) and Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) — each distinct, and neither a proxy for the other.

The IPO That Made Satellite-to-Phone a Headline

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider Market Commentary, When Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) filed to go public on the Nasdaq under the proposed ticker SPCX, the prospectus did more than reveal the financials of the world's most valuable private company. It laid out, in detail, how SpaceX intends to turn its Starlink constellation into a wireless competitor — casting Starlink Mobile as a direct-to-smartphone service designed to perform "on par with terrestrial mobile networks," with next-generation satellites slated to expand the offering beyond messaging toward full broadband and IoT connectivity. Get our free Orbital Economy Signal Brief for plain-English intelligence on the commercial-space sector, delivered as it moves.

That framing turned a once-niche idea — connecting an ordinary phone directly to a satellite, with no special hardware — into a front-page investment theme. But there is a catch for public investors: SpaceX's satellite-to-phone business is bundled inside an enormous company spanning launch, Starlink broadband, and an artificial-intelligence unit. For those seeking a focused, public-market way to play the direct-to-device race specifically, the most prominent name is not SpaceX at all. It is AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile: The Public Pure-Play on Phones-From-Space

AST SpaceMobile (Nasdaq: ASTS), based in Midland, Texas, is building what it calls a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect everyday, unmodified smartphones directly to its satellites — aiming to eliminate mobile "dead zones" worldwide. Where Starlink began as a fixed-broadband service using dedicated terminals, AST's entire thesis is the direct-to-device market that SpaceX's IPO filing has now thrust into the spotlight. That makes the two natural — if vastly differently sized — competitors in the same emerging category.

The company has been building both its constellation and its commercial foundation. AST reported full-year 2025 revenue of about US$70.9 million, driven by mobile-network-operator partners and the U.S. government, and said it had secured over US$1.2 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments from partners — a figure that speaks to the scale of carrier interest. It has also reported completing the in-orbit unfolding of BlueBird 6, which it described as the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in low Earth orbit, and has laid out a launch cadence intended to reach 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

The risk profile is equally clear, and worth stating plainly: AST is a capital-intensive, still-largely-pre-revenue business whose value depends on executing a demanding manufacturing-and-launch campaign on schedule. A successful deployment validates the model; a stumble in cadence or array deployment would do the opposite. This is a build-it-first business, and the build is far from finished.

How AST and SpaceX Actually Differ

It would be a mistake to treat AST as a miniature Starlink. The two take different technical and commercial approaches: AST partners with terrestrial mobile-network operators to extend their existing networks from space, positioning itself as a complement that carriers integrate, rather than a stand-alone consumer ISP. SpaceX, by contrast, has the advantage of owning its own launch vehicles — it flies Starlink satellites on its own Falcon 9 and Starship rockets — plus enormous scale and a head start in subscribers. AST's counter is focus and carrier alignment: it is building specifically for the direct-to-device use case in partnership with the incumbents whose customers it would serve. Which model wins, or whether both coexist, is exactly the open question the SpaceX IPO has made unavoidable. Tracking how this sector is being repriced in real time? Join the free Orbital Economy Signal Brief to follow the shifts as they happen.

The Wider Satellite-Connectivity Field

Beyond AST, a couple of listed satellite-connectivity companies help frame the landscape — each with a distinct model and risk profile, and neither a proxy for the other. Globalstar (Nasdaq: GSAT) provides mobile satellite services and wholesale capacity, reporting first-quarter 2026 revenue of about US$70.1 million, up 17% year-over-year, and has been a long-running infrastructure partner in the satellite-to-phone space. Viasat (Nasdaq: VSAT) anchors the broadband-and-connectivity end as a diversified satellite-communications operator serving aviation, government, and consumer markets. Together with AST, these names show that "satellite connectivity" spans several business models — wholesale capacity and diversified broadband — all being re-rated as the direct-to-device opportunity SpaceX highlighted draws fresh capital and attention. Each, however, will live or die on its own constellation, balance sheet, and execution.

A Note on the Broader Space Trade

One smaller name investors scanning the sector may note is Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), mentioned here for context only and not as a recommendation. The company has publicly described operating what it calls the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic F-104 aircraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, and in May 2026 it announced a US$17.5 million strategic equity investment led by institutional investors, with proceeds earmarked to support operational expansion and continued advancement of its STARLAUNCH platform. These are the company's own announced figures; readers should verify them in its filings.

The Bottom Line

The SpaceX IPO did more than reveal Starlink's economics — it confirmed that connecting ordinary phones directly to satellites is a market the most sophisticated player in space intends to pursue aggressively. For public investors, that validation lands not on SpaceX's sprawling franchise but on the focused names building in the same direction. AST SpaceMobile is the most prominent of them, with carrier commitments and an ambitious deployment plan — and the considerable execution risk that comes with building a constellation from scratch. The question the IPO sharpened is no longer whether satellite-to-phone is real, but who builds the winning network. The answer will come from orbit, on a schedule, over the next several years. To keep a closer eye on the launch, satellite, lunar, and space-data economy as it develops, sign up for the free Orbital Economy Signal Brief.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

Signal over noise. Space, satellite-connectivity, and telecom headlines move fast — and the crowd often moves first. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they happen, so you see the move forming instead of reading about it later. See it at eagle-eye.dev.

CONTACT

Equity Insider

[email protected]

SOURCES

[1] Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Form S-1 registration statement and Starlink Mobile disclosures (proposed Nasdaq symbol SPCX), May–June 2026, sec.gov; contemporaneous news reporting.

[2] AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTS), Q4 and full-year 2025 results and business update, March 2, 2026.

[3] Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT), Q1 2026 financial results, May 7, 2026.

[4] Viasat, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), corporate disclosures, 2026.

[5] Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), company press releases ($17.5 million strategic investment; STARLAUNCH; Kennedy Space Center operations), 2026.

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ: This article is editorial commentary and was NOT paid for, requested, commissioned, reviewed, or approved by any of the companies named in it, nor by Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). No company mentioned in this article paid for or had any involvement in its preparation or publication. The disclosures that follow are provided in the interest of full transparency regarding our broader business relationships, even though they do not apply to this specific article.

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This publication is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is owned and operated by Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MIQL"). As part of its ongoing business, MIQL has been paid fees by CDMG for advertising and digital media for Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) in connection with separate, paid campaigns; those paid materials are distinct from this article, which is unpaid editorial. This relationship constitutes a potential conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our commentary regarding Starfighters Space, Inc., and readers are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MIQL and its owner/operators do not own shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. or of any other company named in this article in connection with this piece, but reserve the right to buy and sell securities of any company mentioned at any time without further notice. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements concerning the companies referenced and the commercial-space sector, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") and its reported terms, which are based on third-party reporting and SpaceX's own filings and remain subject to change until and unless finalized; product development, launch and mission timelines; contract awards and backlog; and broader market conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including execution, regulatory, financing, competitive and macroeconomic risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially, as detailed in each referenced company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. References to SpaceX are for thematic and contextual purposes only; SpaceX is a separate company with no affiliation to the publisher, and nothing herein is an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities of SpaceX or any other company. Figures attributed to named companies are drawn from those companies' public disclosures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made; the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.