The SPAM® Brand and Hello Kitty® Serve Up a New Collectible Can and Flavorful Global Adventure

"This collaboration brings together two brands with incredibly passionate fan communities and a shared ability to spark joy across generations," said Stephanie Swift, brand manager of the SPAM® brand. "Pairing Hello Kitty® with the iconic SPAM® brand can in such a playful and collectible way felt like a fun opportunity to create something fans would genuinely be excited to find on shelves."

The launch is supported by "Tour de Sizzle," a new digital campaign inviting fans on a flavorful global adventure celebrating the iconic dishes, food cultures, and fan communities that have made the SPAM® brand a staple around the world. Anchored by an all-new interactive microsite, TourdeSizzle.com , the campaign follows Hello Kitty® and SPAMMY™ on a flavorful trip around the globe – from Hawaiian-inspired Musubi to Korean-inspired Bibimbap, Japanese-inspired Ramen, and Canadian-inspired Poutine. Designed as an interactive Hello Kitty® kitchen, the site invites fans to explore hidden easter eggs, collect digital Sizzle Passport stamps, and engage with exclusive content.

Hungry for more? Today through June 23, the "Tour de Sizzle" consumer sweepstakes is now live on TourdeSizzle.com giving fans a chance to win prizes like an exclusive "Tour de Sizzle" bundle and free limited-edition product.

Visit SPAMMY™ and Hello Kitty® at TourdeSizzle.com for a chance to win exclusive prizes and limited-edition product. Didn't score a prize? No worries – check out your local grocery store to get a taste of the limited-edition Hello Kitty® x SPAM® collectible can while supplies last. For more information about the SPAM® brand products and recipes, visit SPAM.com and follow @SPAMBrand on Instagram.

About the SPAM® Brand

This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can't get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at shop.spam.com. For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation