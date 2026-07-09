HORMEL® Pepperoni Launches Snack Bites for the Moments When Hunger Doesn't Wait

A new refrigerated protein snack built for real schedules, real cravings and everything that happens in between

AUSTIN, Minn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger doesn't care what time it is. That's the reality the HORMEL® Pepperoni brand is stepping into with the launch of HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites, a new refrigerated protein snack designed for moments when people want something fast and satisfying.

Available in three flavors — Original, Parmesan and Dill Pickle — HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites are made with thick-sliced pepperoni in a smaller, snackable format built for grazing, sharing or eating straight from the fridge. The resealable tray keeps it simple: open it when you want it, close it when you don’t.

Available in three flavors — Original, Parmesan and Dill Pickle — HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites are made with thick-sliced pepperoni in a smaller, snackable format built for grazing, sharing or eating straight from the fridge. The resealable tray keeps it simple: open it when you want it, close it when you don't.

"Whether it's a mid-afternoon craving, a quick bite before heading out or a late-night treat, HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites are designed for the moments when people aren't looking for a meal — they're looking for something to tide them over," said Rhonda Ihrke, HORMEL® Pepperoni brand manager. "Our new snack bites are easy to grab and made for the moments when you just need something that satisfies your hunger."

The HORMEL® Pepperoni brand designed snack bites to deliver a mouth-watering option with the bold, zesty flavor pepperoni fans know and love. And the best part is that it is designed to deliver big taste in a convenient, ready-to-eat format.

To learn more about the HORMEL® Pepperoni brand, visit www.hormelpepperoni.com.

About the HORMEL® Pepperoni Brand

For more than 100 years, pepperoni has been a longstanding American favorite and a well-known specialty of Hormel Foods. Today, the HORMEL® Pepperoni brand is the No. 1 selling brand of pepperoni (based on latest 52-week Circana data) in the United States, thanks to its great flavor and top-quality ingredients. For more information about the brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit hormelpepperoni.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

FAQs

What are HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites?

HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites are a new refrigerated, ready-to-eat protein snack made with thick-sliced pepperoni in a smaller, bite-sized format.

What flavors are available?

HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites are available in three bold flavors: Original, Parmesan and Dill Pickle, offering a variety of options to match different taste preferences.

How many grams of protein are in snack bites?

There are 5 grams of protein per serving (9% DV) in HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites.

How are the snack bites packaged?

The snack bites come in a convenient, resealable refrigerated tray.

When and where can consumers purchase HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites?

HORMEL® Pepperoni Snack Bites will be available in the refrigerated snack or deli section of select retailers nationwide beginning July 2026. Availability may vary by location.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation