"THE SPELL OFF LIVE!" REVEALS STAR-STUDDED CAST AHEAD OF AUGUST 11 PREMIERE

BigXthaPlug, Bobbi Althoff, Charlotte Flair, Hannah Stocking, Sketch, Karlous Miller, K Camp and More Join DC Young Fly-Hosted Series with Funny Marco Serving as Remote Host

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spell Off LIVE!, the creator-driven competition series turning spelling into a high-stakes spectator sport, today revealed its all-star cast of comedians, creators, musicians and entertainers ahead of its live premiere on August 11 at 10 p.m. ET on YouTube and TikTok LIVE.

Hosted and executive produced by DC Young Fly, with Funny Marco serving as remote host, The Spell Off LIVE! features an all-star lineup spanning comedy, music and digital culture, including Adam Rose, BigXthaPlug, Bobbi Althoff, Hannibal Buress,Charlotte Flair, Chico Bean, Clayton English, Dan Rue, DeRay Davis, Hannah Stocking, Haskell, Jack Funny, Just Nesh, K Camp, Karlous Miller, Kelly Kellz, Lou Reed, Matt Mathews, Matt Steffanina, Nick "Mr. Bankshot" Banks, Pudgiee, Rob Kazi, Sara Saffari and Sketch.

Celebrities, comedians, and creators face off in a series of escalating spelling challenges where quick thinking, composure, confidence and personality matter just as much as getting the word right. Blending competition, comedy and social-first entertainment, the series transforms a familiar classroom competition into an unpredictable live spectator event built for today's audiences.

Contestants compete for the opportunity to direct charitable donations to educational nonprofits of their choice, extending the impact of the competition beyond the stage.

The Spell Off LIVE! is the debut original series from EightState Studios, the entertainment studio founded by entrepreneur Adam Wexler. The series is produced in partnership with Deviants Media.

The series streams live every Tuesday and Wednesday beginning August 11 at 10 p.m. ET on YouTube and TikTok LIVE.

About EightState Studios

EightState Studios is a brand studio focused on producing original content at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and digital media. Built on the belief that the best entertainment creates emotional connection, EightState develops brands, stories, and experiences that bring people together.

SOURCE EightState Studios