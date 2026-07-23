The Spell Off LIVE! Turns Spelling into a High-Stakes Spectator Sport

Hosted by DC Young Fly, the creator-driven competition series premieres Aug. 11 on YouTube

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spell Off LIVE!, a creator-driven competition series that transforms spelling into a high-stakes spectator sport, will premiere August 11 at 10 p.m. ET on YouTube. Hosted and executive produced by DC Young Fly, one of today's biggest comedy personalities, with viral creator Funny Marco serving as remote host. The series brings together celebrities, comedians, athletes and digital creators to battle through high-pressure spelling challenges, where quick thinking, composure and personality matter just as much as getting the word right, all in support of charitable causes.

Each episode features a series of escalating spelling challenges designed to test contestants' knowledge, confidence and ability to perform under pressure. Blending competition, comedy and live audience energy, The Spell Off LIVE! turns a familiar concept into an interactive entertainment event built for today's social-first audiences. Winners direct charitable donations to educational non-profits of their choice, ensuring the impact extends well beyond the competition itself.

"Spelling is something everyone thinks they can do until the pressure is on," said DC Young Fly. "That's what makes this so much fun. You've got athletes, comedians, creators and entertainers all stepping outside their comfort zones, and you never know what's going to happen. It's competitive, it's funny, and it's all for a good cause."

Funny Marco extends the experience beyond the stage with social-first content, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments that keep audiences engaged all season. Armed with a mic and his signature unpredictability, he'll hit the streets of Atlanta with surprise spelling challenges, celebrity run-ins and fan interactions that blur the line between the live show and the real world.

The Spell Off LIVE! is the debut original series from EightState Studios, the entertainment studio founded by entrepreneur Adam Wexler, and is produced in partnership with Deviants Media. Executive Produced and Directed by Ivan Dudynsky and showrunner Jayson Belt, whose credits include Hollywood Game Night, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Funny AF with Kevin Hart, The Voice, Songland and Hip Hop Squares.

"We saw an opportunity to create something people could rally around during a time of year when sports fans are looking for something new to watch together," said Adam Wexler, Founder of EightState Studios. "The Spell Off LIVE! isn't just a spelling competition, it's a live entertainment experience built around fandom, competition and fun. The best shows give audiences something to talk about long after they're over, and that's exactly what we're setting out to build."

About EightState Studios

EightState Studios is a brand studio focused on producing original content at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and digital media. Built on the belief that the best entertainment creates emotional connection, EightState develops brands, stories, and experiences that bring people together.

SOURCE EightState Studios