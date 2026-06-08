The SSI Group Launches an Enhanced Claim Status Solution, in Partnership with Janus Health

Enhanced Claim Status delivers line-level claim detail, up to 5 days prior to the electronic remittance advice (ERA), enabling intelligent auto-routing and expedited resolution across approximately 80% of a health system's payer mix.

MOBILE, Ala., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SSI Group and Janus Health, healthcare data intelligence and automation companies, today announced a strategic partnership to launch Enhanced Claim Status, SSI's new intelligent claim status solution powered by Janus Health's Claim Intelligence technology. Enhanced Claim Status provides line-level claim detail, enabling health system revenue cycle teams to identify, route, and resolve claims faster than ever before. Clients have already seen a 40% reduction in time spent manually checking claim status on payer portals, more than 5 hours of newfound daily capacity, and a 12% monthly increase in account capacity.* The solution will formally launch at the HFMA Annual Conference 2026, where SSI will display this new capability.

*Data based on client results.

A Smarter Answer to a Persistent Revenue Cycle Problem



For revenue cycle teams supporting providers in complex multi-payer environments, checking claims status is a necessary but often frustrating part of the job. Staff regularly check the status of claims, only to find the status hasn't changed. When it has, the information available is often too limited to act on, a high-level code that points toward an issue but stops short of explaining it. Getting the full picture typically means logging into individual payer portals, navigating multiple systems, and manually pulling details that should be readily available, a time-consuming detour that repeats itself across hundreds or thousands of claims every day.

The cumulative effect on back-end operations is significant: hours spent on status checks that yield no new information, workflows interrupted by portal logins that pull staff away from higher-value work, and claims that sit longer than they should because the next step isn't clear until someone manually investigates. All of it compresses cash flow and adds cost to an already resource-constrained operation.

How Enhanced Claim Status Works

Enhanced Claim Status integrates Janus Health's Claim Intelligence technology directly into SSI's revenue cycle platform and the health system's EHR, surfacing line-level claim detail, configured to organizational standards and payer performance, directly on the patient account. This eliminates the need to visit payer portals for the information required to act and delivers it up to 5 days before the ERA arrives, giving teams a meaningful head start on resolution.

The solution operates across three integrated steps:

1. Enhanced Claim Status

Configured to each organization's standards and payer performance thresholds, Enhanced Claim Status delivers line-level detail directly into SSI for viewing, and can also be accessed in any EHR system integrated with SSI. Coverage spans approximately 80% of a health system's payer mix, including national and regional payers, reducing the need for manual portal access across the majority of claims volume.

2. Claims Routing Intelligence

Leveraging the enriched claim status detail, users gain intelligence to set rules for routing each claim to the right queue, whether that is denial mitigation, a payer request response, pended, or payment. Claim follow-up becomes 100% exception-based, and back-end teams engage only with accounts that genuinely require human judgment.

3. Expedited Resolution

With claims routed faster and with more complete information, revenue cycle teams can expedite responses to payer requests, prepare appeal packages, and reconcile payments days before the remittance advice is received, compressing A/R days and accelerating cash flow in a measurable, repeatable way.

Clients implementing Enhanced Claim Status have reported:

40% reduction in time spent manually checking claim status on payer portals , freeing staff to focus on exceptions that require human judgment

, freeing staff to focus on exceptions that require human judgment 5+ hours of newfound daily capacity , recaptured from redundant status checks and unnecessary payer portal navigation

, recaptured from redundant status checks and unnecessary payer portal navigation 12% monthly increase in account capacity , enabling teams to manage a higher volume of accounts without adding headcount

, enabling teams to manage a higher volume of accounts without adding headcount Denial appeals and payer request responses initiated up to 5 days faster, ahead of the ERA

Automated payment reconciliation , reducing manual matching effort and exception volume

, reducing manual matching effort and exception volume 100% exception-based claim follow-up work queues across approximately 80% of payer mix

*Data based on client results.

Trusted by Leading Health Systems

Enhanced Claim Status and the broader Claim Intelligence technology is already deployed across a diverse portfolio of hospitals and health systems, including large academic medical centers, multi-state integrated delivery networks, community health systems, and children's hospitals. These organizations span a broad range of size, geography, and payer complexity, a testament to the solution's configurability and its ability to perform at scale across varied operational environments.

Executive Perspectives

"Revenue cycle teams are working harder than ever, with all the effort going toward claims work that should be handled automatically," said Diana Allen, CEO of The SSI Group. "By partnering with Janus Health, we're giving health systems access to richer claim data and the automated infrastructure to act on it, without the manual steps that slow everything down. This is about making the claims process work the way it should: intelligently, efficiently, and with far less friction for the teams managing it every day."

"Health systems are being asked to do more with less at exactly the moment payer complexity is increasing, that's the environment Claim Intelligence was designed for," said Todd Doze, CEO of Janus Health. "Our partnership with The SSI Group brings that technology directly into the workflows health systems already depend on, removing the manual burden that slows cash flow and consumes capacity. When you see a 12% monthly increase in account capacity without adding headcount, across health systems of varying size and complexity, that's tangible acceleration of cash and increased margins."

Enhanced Claim Status is an expansion of our Claim Status solution suite. These capabilities help SSI to better meet the needs of our Claims Director clients.

About The SSI Group

The SSI Group, LLC is a hospital-owned healthcare data intelligence company with over 38 years of trusted expertise. SSI delivers healthcare automation solutions that help providers, payers, and clinical teams strengthen financial and operational performance. By connecting people, processes, data, and technology, SSI turns fragmented functions into coordinated solutions across the revenue lifecycle, helping organizations move from reactive recovery to proactive prevention while improving performance, scalability, and financial clarity. For more information, visit www.thessigroup.com.

About Janus Health

JanusIQ is an AI-powered revenue cycle platform combining operational intelligence, automation, and workforce performance to improve financial outcomes across healthcare systems. It analyzes real workflow behavior and executes targeted automation across front-end and back-end revenue cycle processes, focusing on the areas with the greatest impact. Built directly into the EHR, JanusIQ enables organizations to accelerate cash flow, reduce cost-to-collect, and drive more consistent, scalable performance across the revenue cycle. For more information, visit www.janus-ai.com.

SOURCE The SSI Group, Inc.