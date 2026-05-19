The SSI Group Appoints Jennifer Strahan as President

Healthcare technology and operations leader brings decades of experience driving transformation, operational excellence, and measurable client outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem

MOBILE, Ala., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SSI Group, LLC (SSI), a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, announces the appointment of Jennifer Strahan as President. Strahan will lead SSI's strategic growth initiatives, operational execution, and continued commitment to helping healthcare organizations simplify revenue cycle complexity and improve financial performance through innovative technology and services.

Jennifer Strahan

Strahan brings an impressive background leading transformation across healthcare delivery, SaaS, analytics, and advisory organizations. Throughout her career, she has partnered with hundreds of hospitals and health systems nationwide to improve operational performance, strengthen client outcomes, and advance innovation through analytics, performance excellence, and technology-enabled transformation.

"Jennifer brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and deep healthcare expertise," said Diana Allen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of The SSI Group. "Her ability to align people, processes, and technology to drive measurable results makes her exceptionally well-positioned to lead SSI into its next phase of growth and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome her to the organization."

Widely respected across the healthcare industry, Strahan is known for building high-performing teams, fostering strong client partnerships, and leading organizations through complex operational and technological change. Her leadership approach emphasizes collaboration, accountability, and delivering meaningful outcomes for healthcare providers navigating an increasingly challenging reimbursement and regulatory landscape.

Before joining SSI, Strahan served in executive leadership roles at ABOUT Healthcare, where she led enterprise operations, analytics, and professional services nationwide. She also held executive and leadership positions with J. Osley & Company, SOAR Vision Group, Wellstar Health System, Vizient, and The Advisory Board Company.

Strahan holds a Doctor of Science in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a Master of Science in Healthcare Leadership from Dartmouth College, and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from the University of South Alabama. In addition to her industry leadership, Strahan has served in academic roles, teaching and mentoring future healthcare leaders through graduate healthcare administration programs.

About The SSI Group

The SSI Group, LLC is a hospital-owned healthcare data intelligence company with over 38 years of trusted expertise. SSI delivers healthcare automation solutions that help providers, payers, and clinical teams strengthen financial and operational performance. By connecting people, processes, data, and technology, SSI turns fragmented functions into coordinated solutions across the revenue lifecycle, helping organizations move from reactive recovery to proactive prevention while improving performance, scalability, and financial clarity.

SOURCE The SSI Group, Inc.