The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún Debuts as a Refined Enclave Between Land and Sea in Mexico

The iconic brand's newest address in Mexico connects ancient Maya heritage with the rhythm of the Caribbean, balancing city energy with coastal seclusion and the world's second-largest barrier reef.

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announces the opening of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún, an elegant beachfront retreat where the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Yucatán Peninsula meet the brand's celebrated traditions and bespoke service. Located just north of Cancún in the tranquil enclave of Costa Mujeres, the resort introduces a sophisticated new expression of luxury in the Mexican Caribbean, framed by white sand beaches, crystalline waters, protected mangroves, and the world's second-largest barrier reef.

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún

Positioned near the historic El Meco archaeological site, the resort draws inspiration from the region's enduring Maya heritage and deep connection to land and sea. Thoughtfully designed to balance contemporary refinement with the spirit of the destination, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún offers immersive experiences shaped by the rhythms of the Caribbean, seamlessly blending cultural storytelling, coastal seclusion, and the signature rituals that define the St. Regis experience.

"From its founding by John Jacob Astor IV over a century ago, the vision of St. Regis has been shaped by a spirit of exploration, journeying to the world's most enchanting destinations and creating places that embody both grandeur and a lasting allure," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "Today, across our expanding resort portfolio, we honor that legacy by bringing the brand's signature rituals, refined sense of celebration, and modern glamour to extraordinary locales around the globe. With The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún, we extend this heritage to one of the Mexican Caribbean's most captivating settings and curating exceptional experiences in destinations that inspire and endure."

Design Rooted in Culture and Craft

Designed by renowned architectural firm Sordo Madaleno, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún emerges as a striking composition of glass and concrete that moves in harmony with the surrounding coastline. Inspired by the region's natural beauty and enduring Maya heritage, the resort reinterprets local mythology and craftsmanship through a contemporary and refined design language.

Throughout the property, layered materials and artisanal details draw inspiration from the region's cultural and natural heritage. Intricate stonework references the nearby ancient Maya port of El Meco, while sculptural lighting nods to the celestial symbolism of Ixchel and Itzamná. In the lobby, a dramatic chandelier evokes the movement of the Caribbean Sea and the flowing waters of the region's sacred cenotes. Woven textures, bentwood furnishings, hand-painted murals, and abstract tilework celebrate the artistry of the Yucatán Peninsula, while brass accents, custom fixtures, and subtle references to the sacred Ceiba tree connect the interiors to the region's enduring cultural legacy.

Refined Accommodations and Bespoke Experiences

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún features 163 guestrooms and 50 suites, including expansive accommodations with private balconies overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the region's lush natural landscapes. Signature suites, including the Caroline Astor and the Presidential Suite, offer elevated residential-style living thoughtfully designed for the most discerning travelers.

Guests are invited to experience the brand's celebrated rituals and offerings, including the signature St. Regis Butler Service, which ensures each stay is tailored with impeccable attention to detail. From sunrise to evening, each moment is choreographed to reflect the brand's enduring philosophy of Live Exquisite.

A Culinary Destination Defined by Global and Local Influences

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún spans nine distinct food and beverage outlets, introducing a dynamic culinary program that sets a new standard for resort dining in the region. Inspired by the cultural richness of the destination, the resort's culinary philosophy blends local ingredients and traditions with global techniques and refined execution. Costa Coral, the resort's all-day dining venue showcases time-honored Mexican culinary traditions through a refined, contemporary lens, while Fish Market highlights Caribbean-inspired seafood and fresh local catch. Palmare Grill brings beachside flavors to life with a menu rooted in Mexican coastal cuisine, and Shami elevates the experience with a rooftop concept that fuses Japanese technique with vibrant ingredients of the Mexican Caribbean.

Immersive Programming Rooted in Ritual and Discovery

True to the legacy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, the resort introduces a thoughtfully designed calendar of rituals and experiences that brings together the brand's signature traditions with the cultural richness of the Yucatán Peninsula. From iconic St. Regis rituals including Afternoon Tea and Evening Champagne Sabrage to locally inspired sunrise ceremonies and ocean excursions supporting coral reef restoration, each experience is thoughtfully designed to foster a deeper connection to destination. This sense of cultural immersion is further brought to life through hands-on workshops, artisanal collaborations, family-focused activities, traditional craft workshops, live music, and refined social gatherings at signature venues such as The St. Regis Bar and Jack's Club, creating a vibrant and immersive guest experience.

At the heart of the resort is a commitment to transformative wellbeing. Inspired by the ancient spirit of Costa Mujeres, The St. Regis Spa offers a thoughtfully curated wellness journey featuring a thermal circuit with aromatic steam, hydrotherapy experiences, the tranquil Iridium Lounge, and 16 bespoke treatment suites, including two Signature Spa Suites with private Jacuzzis and dedicated relaxation areas. Treatments blend internationally renowned skincare with traditional Mexican healing ingredients, highlighted by the resort's signature Sea Salt Spa Treatment inspired by the Maya civilization's sacred connection to the mineral.

Guests can also enjoy an oceanfront infinity pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center with sweeping Caribbean Sea views. For families and multigenerational travelers, the resort offers programming through the Kids Club and dedicated recreational spaces, while couples and groups can enjoy tailored experiences designed to foster celebration, connection, and memorable shared moments.

With approximately 9,687 square feet of event space, including the Astor Ballroom, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún offers an elegant collection of indoor and outdoor venues designed for weddings, celebrations, corporate gatherings, and milestone occasions.

"St. Regis has long defined where luxury chooses to be, and Costa Mujeres marks an important next chapter in the brand's expansion across Mexico," said Federico Greppi, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. "With this opening, we are bringing St. Regis to one of the country's most sought-after emerging destinations, reinforcing our commitment to growth in the region and the growing appeal of Costa Mujeres as a luxury market."

The opening of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún, marks a significant milestone for both the brand and the destination, further establishing Costa Mujeres as a premier luxury enclave, defined by its sense of privacy and exclusivity. Designed to appeal for a global audience of tastemakers and discerning travelers, the resort offers a sophisticated retreat for those seeking meaningful experiences shaped by culture, design, and impeccable service.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at over 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT THE ST. REGIS COSTA MUJERES RESORT, CANCÚN

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is a secluded beachfront sanctuary where land and sea, history and modernity, converge in effortless harmony. Located just north of Cancún in the tranquil enclave of Costa Mujeres, the resort introduces a new benchmark for luxury in the Mexican Caribbean, defined by pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and bespoke experiences shaped by culture, design, and the brand's signature service. Set within a region rich in natural wonder and Mayan heritage, the resort is located near the ancient El Meco archaeological site and is surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, protected mangrove ecosystems, and the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. The resort features 163 guestrooms and 50 suites, including expansive residential-style accommodations with private balconies and sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and surrounding landscapes. True to the St. Regis legacy, guests enjoy the brand's hallmark rituals and anticipatory service, including St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring each stay is seamlessly personalized. A curated collection of more than nine dining venues and bar experiences positions the resort as a culinary destination in its own right, blending local ingredients and traditions with global technique and refined execution. The resort offers a curated calendar of St. Regis rituals and immersive programming inspired by the cultural richness of the Yucatán Peninsula, alongside restorative wellness experiences at the St. Regis Spa, oceanfront leisure amenities, and a full suite of offerings for families, couples, and multigenerational travelers. With approximately 9,687 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, it also provides an elevated setting for weddings, celebrations, and corporate gatherings, further establishing Costa Mujeres as one of the Mexican Caribbean's premier luxury destinations. For more information about the resort, visit marriott.com/en-us/hotels/cuncm-the-st-regis-costa-mujeres-resort-cancun/overview/.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.