The Standard YouTube Channel Surpasses 100,000 Subscribers

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is proud to share that its Standard Brand YouTube channel has earned the prestigious YouTube Silver Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers. To qualify for the award, a channel must be active, remain in good standing with YouTube's guidelines, and pass a manual review for authentic audience growth.

Since the launch of the Standard Brand channel in 2010, Standard® has created and posted over 780 videos which receive millions of views every year.

Since the launch of the channel in 2010, Standard® has created and posted over 780 videos which receive millions of views every year. The channel has built a dedicated following of industry professionals by providing helpful technical information, diagnostic and repair tips, and engine-specific content with troubleshooting and installation procedures. Users can also find category-specific playlists for the many product categories that Standard® offers including Ignition Coils, GDI Fuel Injection, Evaporative Emissions and more.

"This is a major milestone for us and certainly could not have happened without the ongoing collaboration between our Marketing Team and Training Department," stated Aaron Shaffer, Director of Marketing Services at SMP. "Technicians and Parts Professionals have come to see our channel as a valuable resource for technical and product information and we remain committed to providing them with relevant, high-quality content," Shaffer added.

The Standard Brand YouTube channel can be found here.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.