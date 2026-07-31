THE STORK FOUNDATION FOR INFERTILITY OPENS 2026 GRANT APPLICATIONS TO EASE FINANCIAL BURDEN OF IVF TREATMENTS

CHICAGO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following World IVF Day, a global observance recognizing the millions of families made possible through assisted reproductive technology, The Stork Foundation for Infertility, announced today that applications for its 2026 Infertility Grants are officially open. From August 1 through September 30, 2026, individuals and couples seeking financial assistance for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments can submit an online application for grant funding.

Infertility affects 1 in 6 people, yet the cost of treatment remains out of reach for many. A single IVF cycle can cost up to $15,000 and is frequently not covered by standard health insurance. The Stork Foundation bridges this gap by providing financial assistance to help make family-building possible.

"Navigating infertility is an immense physical and emotional journey, and the overwhelming financial cost should not stand between hopeful parents and their dream of building a family," said Founder, Elizabeth Fraturra. "Through the incredible generosity of our donors, sponsors, and community, we are honored to open our 2026 application cycle and provide tangible hope to individuals and couples when they need it most."

Key Grant Application Details:

Application Window: August 1, 2026 – September 30, 2026 (closing at 11:59 PM EST)





August 1, 2026 – September 30, 2026 (closing at 11:59 PM EST) Eligibility & Coverage: Grants are awarded to cover medical costs associated with IVF treatments.





Grants are awarded to cover medical costs associated with IVF treatments. Submission Format: Applications must be submitted electronically through the foundation's portal. There is no fee to apply.





Applications must be submitted electronically through the foundation's portal. There is no fee to apply. Review Process: Applications are evaluated through a standardized review process after the September 30 deadline. Grants are awarded based on financial need, medical documentation, and personal narrative, rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants, partners, and community members can access the application portal, review eligibility criteria, and find answers to frequently asked questions by visiting https://storkfoundation.org/faq/.

To support the 2026 grant cycle or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://storkfoundation.org/.

About The Stork Foundation for Infertility

The Stork Foundation for Infertility is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial assistance to individuals and couples struggling with infertility. By offering grant funding for fertility treatments like IVF, The Stork Foundation seeks to ease financial stress and help hopeful parents achieve their dream of starting or growing a family.

Media Contact:

Julie Ferguson

[email protected]

312-385-0098

SOURCE The Stork Foundation