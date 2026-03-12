The Stork Foundation for Infertility Hosts 4th Annual "Brunch for Hope" to Launch National Infertility Awareness Week

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Infertility Awareness Week begins, The Stork Foundation for Infertility invites Chicago–area families, supporters, and community partners to gather for its 4th Annual Brunch for Hope on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the historic Revel Motor Row. Programming begins at 10:30 AM with a VIP welcome.

National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) 2026 runs from April 19–25, 2026, and centers on the national theme "More Than." Created by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, the campaign recognizes that the 1–in–6 people affected by infertility are more than their diagnosis or the stigma they face. The week aims to reduce misinformation, promote insurance coverage, and expand equitable access to family–building options through advocacy and education.

"'More Than' captures the very heart of our mission," said Elizabeth Frattura, founder of The Stork Foundation for Infertility. "People navigating infertility are more than a statistic, more than the financial strain, and more than the uncertainty this journey brings. Brunch for Hope is our way of honoring their full story and ensuring that cost never becomes the reason someone's dream of building a family ends."

Since its founding in 2020, The Stork Foundation has worked to "give hope and opportunity to those suffering from infertility and fighting for their dream of parenthood," providing need–based grants of up to $15,000 to help cover treatments such as IVF and IUI. The organization has distributed more than $450,000 in fertility grants to individuals and couples nationwide.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Location: Revel Motor Row , Chicago, Illinois (South Loop)

10:30 AM — VIP Sparkling Welcome (early entry & champagne toast)

11:00 AM — Brunch & Program Begin

Inspiring stories from past grant recipients and the Foundation's impact



Silent auction featuring luxury items, travel packages, and wellness experiences



All proceeds directly benefit The Stork Foundation's fertility grant program

Ticket Options:

VIP Ticket: $125 — Includes early access, sparkling welcome, priority seating, and a custom IVF tee

General Admission: $75 — Full brunch and program access

Event information and tickets are available at:

storkfoundation.org/events/brunch-for-hope

About The Stork Foundation for Infertility

The Stork Foundation for Infertility is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing financial barriers to fertility care. Established in 2020, the Foundation provides need–based grants of up to $15,000 to help individuals and couples pursue medical treatments—including IVF and IUI—that would otherwise be out of reach.

Through donor support, partnerships, and community engagement, The Stork Foundation ensures that the ability to build a family is not determined by economic status. To date, the organization has awarded more than $450,000 in grants to families across the United States.

