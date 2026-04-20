The Supply Maverick Achieves Perfect 5.0 Trustindex Rating Across 4,700+ Reviews, Setting New Standard in E-Commerce Building Supplies

BURTON, Mich., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Maverick 's customer satisfaction continues to soar with its Trustindex rating hitting a perfect 5.0 across over 4,700 reviews. This achievement cements their reputation as a trusted online distributor of building supplies to homeowners and contractors across the U.S.

As the e-commerce division of Mid-Michigan Metal Sales, the company has a stellar track record for effectively supplying construction materials throughout North America. Its well-stocked inventory of metal roofing, siding, and fastening components is often ready to ship the same day and helps keep the construction industry moving at pace.

The Supply Maverick's customers regularly express their satisfaction with the company's fast shipping , accurate orders, and consistent product quality. In the thousands of transactions reviewed, phrases such as "order delivered on time with no issues" and "fast shipping, great product" are the norm. This continuous stream of positive customer feedback is another signal of the company's dependable contribution to the supply chain.

With the ever-increasing demand to source building materials online, the company's representative, Joe Miller, stresses, "As we approach 5,000 perfect reviews, we're incredibly grateful for the trust we've earned in Michigan and beyond. We're committed to maintaining the high standards that have led us this far."

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SOURCE The Supply Maverick