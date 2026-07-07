Supply Maverick Announces Free Shipping on Orders Over $250 for Metal Roofing Supplies

BURTON, Mich., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Maverick, the dedicated e-commerce division of Mid-Michigan Metal Sales, has introduced an exciting new free shipping promotion for online orders over $250. The offer covers most item categories, giving contractors, builders, and DIYers a more budget-friendly way to source metal roofing supplies.

Missing a specific fastener or pipe boot can really put the "stall" in installation. To compound this issue, big-box stores rarely stock the specialized components required to finish a metal roof, forcing crews to wait while items are on backorder. Supply Maverick solves this problem by keeping an extensive inventory of hard-to-find metal roofing supplies ready to ship just when you need them. The new free shipping tier builds on their inclusive wholesale pricing model, helping customers keep project costs down while maintaining tight schedules.

The promotion applies automatically to eligible online orders exceeding $250. It covers essential installation components, including foam closures, pipe boot flashing, snow guards, and roofing fasteners. Customers located within the 48 contiguous United States, the country's mainland, receive economy shipping via carriers such as USPS and UPS, with deliveries arriving in two to seven days. To keep jobs moving and installers productive, most orders placed before 12 noon EST ship out the exact same day.

"We know how frustrating it is when a missing part holds up an entire crew, so we're focused on getting materials out the door fast," said Joe Miller, Representative at Supply Maverick. "By covering the shipping costs on qualifying orders over $250, we're making it easier for contractors and homeowners to get the specialized metal roofing supplies they need without taking a hit on freight charges."

Backed by the manufacturing expertise of Mid-Michigan Metal Sales, Supply Maverick offers more than just inventory. Their team provides practical guidance to help buyers match the right accessory to their specific roof profile. Whether a contractor needs #10 Hi-Lo MINI-DRILLER EPDM Washered Fasteners for panel installation or Snow Defender 4500 guards for winter protection, the support team ensures the right parts reach the job site.

To browse the inventory and apply the free shipping promotion, visit supplymaverick.com.

About Supply Maverick

Supply Maverick is the dedicated e-commerce division of Mid-Michigan Metal Sales, a recognized leader in the North American metal building components industry. Based near Flint, Michigan, Supply Maverick provides high-quality, hard-to-find metal roofing and siding accessories to customers across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company focuses on fast fulfillment, offering same-day shipping on most orders to keep construction projects on track.

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SOURCE The Supply Maverick