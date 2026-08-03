The Thrill Returns! Major League Volleyball Is Back In Las Vegas As Team Announces New Owner Vision

Backed by Local Leadership, MLV Franchise Unveils Long-Term Vision Focused on Elite Standards, Community Legacy and a World-Class Fan Experience

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Volleyball is back in Las Vegas, as the Vegas Thrill has officially announced it will return to the court in 2027. The team will undergo a strategic reboot, marking a major step forward for professional women's sports and Major League Volleyball (MLV) in Nevada. Guided by a new operating framework and a commitment to long-term excellence, the franchise is prepared to elevate professional volleyball into a lasting fixture in the Las Vegas sports and entertainment landscape.

The Vegas Thrill will return to the court for the 2027 Major League Volleyball season.

Led by a locally rooted owner in Michael Landier, executive producer and founder of Landier Entertainment, team president Ruben Herrera, and general manager Fran Flory, the organization is moving forward with a clear vision to build a first-class professional sports franchise defined by championship-caliber volleyball, unforgettable fan experiences, and a lasting impact throughout Clark County.

"I've called Nevada home for nearly two decades and have had a front-row seat as Las Vegas has transformed into a major league sports market," said Landier. "As a fan of the Vegas Thrill and a longtime supporter of our sports community, bringing the team back is especially meaningful to me. We're ready to build something special for Vegas fans by delivering the elite competition, family-friendly atmosphere, and memorable experiences that define Major League Volleyball."

Leadership is focused on building a sustainable competitive foundation for the Thrill, starting with matches at Lee's Family Forum in nearby Henderson, Nev. The arena, a modern sports and entertainment venue, opened in 2022. Lee's Family Forum provides a family-friendly, year-round entertainment facility in Nevada's second-largest city, just minutes from the sports and entertainment capital of the world. The arena is also home to the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League.

As part of this strategic reboot, the Vegas Thrill announces the hiring of Rachel Morris as its head coach. One of the sport's rising coaching leaders, Morris arrives after helping transform Indiana University into one of the nation's most dynamic offensive programs as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. During her four seasons with the Hoosiers, IU produced the most successful four-year stretch in program history, setting school records for wins and Big Ten victories while developing multiple All-Americans and one of the country's most efficient offenses. Recognized as one of Volleyball Magazine's Under 40 College Coaching Hotshots, Morris is widely respected for her ability to develop elite talent, build high-performing team cultures, and innovate offenses.

"I am incredibly honored to join the Vegas Thrill at such an exciting time for the organization," said Morris. "This ownership group has a clear vision for building something that will have a lasting impact on the city and on professional volleyball. I'm passionate about developing athletes, building a connected, competitive culture, and playing a fast, fearless style of volleyball. Together, we're going to create a team that Las Vegas can be proud of both on and off the court."

The Thrill is launching a targeted community engagement and marketing initiative designed to deepen connections across the Las Vegas Valley, including Green Valley, Seven Hills, Anthem, Summerlin, and the 215 Beltway and St. Rose Parkway corridors.

Community engagement, youth sports development, and charitable partnerships will remain core priorities. Through school programs, appearances, and local collaborations, the franchise aims to grow the game from the grassroots level and strengthen its role within the region.

"Las Vegas is one of the premier sports and entertainment capitals of the world, and professional volleyball deserves an elite home here," said Major League Volleyball Commissioner Jaime Weston. "There is something special about bringing back a team that already holds a place in the community's heart, and the return of the Vegas Thrill marks an exciting milestone for both our league and the Southern Nevada fans who have supported us from day one. This new leadership group, led by Michael Landier, brings the right combination of local passion, entertainment expertise, and long-term vision to build a world-class franchise. Returning home to Lee's Family Forum, the Vegas Thrill will deliver an exceptional fan experience, and MLV is proud to support the franchise as it continues growing the game across the region."

The Thrill is committed to delivering a live sports experience that reflects the energy and expectations of Las Vegas. Every home match will be designed as a high-energy, family-friendly event.

The franchise has also unveiled its new team logo and launched a new brand campaign, marking a fresh phase in its identity and market presence. Fans can visit the updated website to explore the branding, secure tickets, and follow team updates.

Additional announcements regarding partnerships, the official roster, and organizational initiatives will follow in the coming months.

To view the new logo, sign up for updates, and learn more about the upcoming season, visit vegasthrill.com and follow the team on Instagram at @vegasthrill.

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV) is the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, designed to provide the sport and its athletes with the major league platform they deserve. Founded on a player-first philosophy, MLV combines elite competition, significant investment in athlete development, experienced professional sports ownership from every other U.S. professional league, and a commitment to long-term growth of volleyball across the country. As the league enters its fourth season in 2027, MLV will expand to 12 teams from coast-to-coast and continue to create top-level, lasting opportunities and memories for players, coaches, and local communities while leading the way in solidifying the future of professional volleyball in North America. For more about MLV, visit ProVolleyball.com and follow the league on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

About Vegas Thrill

The Vegas Thrill is a Major League Volleyball franchise built to entertain, inspire, and connect with the Las Vegas community. The team delivers world-class professional volleyball inside an electric, uniquely Vegas live atmosphere. Rooted in excellence, integrity, and genuine connection, the Vegas Thrill elevates women's sports and creates a shared sense of pride across the Las Vegas Valley.

SOURCE Major League Volleyball