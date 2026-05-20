Major League Volleyball Marks Historic Championship Weekend With Record Audience Growth

A sold-out crowd, nearly 3 million unique viewers and explosive digital growth cap another milestone season for Major League Volleyball

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Volleyball (MLV) closed out a landmark Championship Weekend with a historic finish, record-breaking audience growth, and a sold-out crowd as the Dallas Pulse defeated the Omaha Supernovas in an unforgettable five-set thriller to claim the 2026 MLV Championship.

Major League Volleyball played its title match before a full house in May.

Championship Weekend also marked a major milestone for MLV's media growth. The league's first postseason and championship broadcasts with ION and Scripps Sports reached nearly 3 million unique viewers across three matches and eight hours of coverage. The championship game peaked at more than 300,000 viewers and averaged nearly 200,000 viewers throughout the broadcast.

In addition to linear television coverage, the matches were carried on the newly launched Scripps Sports Network FAST channel, which debuted in March 2026 and drove an additional 28% lift in audience consumption beyond traditional television distribution.

MLV's digital momentum continued to accelerate during postseason week. From May 3 through May 10, the league generated 8.9 million social impressions, a 63% year-over-year increase, and over 2 million video views, a nearly 20x increase from the 97,000 recorded during the 2025 postseason.

Much of that growth was fueled by MLV's content and creators team as well as various personalities, extending the Match For A Million beyond core volleyball audiences and into mainstream sports and digital culture. Creator collaborations, including on-location coverage from volleyball player and influencer Jordan Lucas, generated 1.7 million impressions and amplified the energy surrounding the sold-out final.

"This MLV Championship Weekend showed just how much momentum professional volleyball has right now," said Jaime Weston, MLV Commissioner. "From a sold-out crowd and an incredible five-set final to record viewership and digital growth, the energy around our league continues to grow in a real way. Seeing the Dallas team win a championship in its first season says a lot about the talent in Major League Volleyball and the future we're building together with our players, partners, and fans."

Match technology and innovation were elevated during the Championship as MLV and its partner Bolt6 introduced a number of firsts for the sport, including metrics highlighting the athleticism, were displayed live both in-arena and during the television broadcast. Championship MVP Sofia Maldonado Diaz recorded both the top attack speed at 62.4 mph and the fastest serve at 60.7 mph, while both Maldonado Diaz and Merritt Beason reached a peak attack height of 10'4", which is four inches higher than a basketball rim.

MLV and Bolt6 launched the 3D Court Report, an on-court presentation utilizing live 3D statistical visualization and augmented reality technology to bring match data to life for fans in real time. The effort further reinforced MLV's commitment to delivering a level of innovation and match presentation currently unmatched elsewhere in professional volleyball.

Players from the Dallas Pulse will receive a $1 million prize as winners of the MLV Match For A Million. In addition, all four semifinal teams receive postseason bonuses with additional compensation awarded to players advancing to the finals. Overall, more than $300,000 in postseason bonuses will be distributed across the four playoff teams, including a $10,000 bonus awarded to Diaz, the Postseason MVP.

MLV also financially rewards individual excellence throughout the season. Players recognized with regular-season and year-end awards received a combined $142,000 in bonus compensation. Overall, Major League Volleyball has committed more than $1.5 million in bonuses directly to its players.

As audience growth accelerates across broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms, and interest in league expansion continues to build, MLV enters the 2027 season with significant momentum and a rapidly growing national presence.

SOURCE Major League Volleyball