The Toy Foundation & Toy Industry Drive Record Impact, Delivering Play to Children in Need for UN International Day of Play (June 11)

Toy Foundation Collects $5.7 Million in Donated Toys and Partners with Chuck E. Cheese and Build-A-Bear Foundation to Bring the Joy of Play to Kids in Underserved Communities

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Foundation™, the philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™, marked the third annual United Nations International Day of Play on June 11 by rallying the toy industry around the 2026 theme, "Protect Play, Protect Childhood." In a record-breaking effort, generous toy companies donated $5.7 million in toys to the Foundation's Toy Chest. These playthings will bring joy to more than 450,000 children in need around the world, a 90% increase in children impacted compared to 2025.

Additionally, The Toy Foundation is honoring the UN's global call to action by activating fundraising campaigns with Chuck E. Cheese and Build-A-Bear Foundation throughout the month of June.

International Day of Play is a United Nations-designated observance celebrated each year on June 11 to spotlight the essential role of play in every child's development, well-being, and education. This year's theme reflects the urgent need to protect the right to play, which is a fundamental component of healthy childhood development.

"The Toy Foundation and its partners are answering the UN's call to protect every child's right to play by facilitating industry-wide philanthropy and consumer engagement," said Pam Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful to every company that is partnering with us this International Day of Play, including our Toy Chest donors, Chuck E. Cheese, and Build-A-Bear Foundation. Thanks to their support, we are one step closer to creating a world where every child has access to play, no matter their circumstances."

Toy Chest: $5.7 Million in Toys Collected for Children in Need

Through Toy Chest, The Toy Foundation's industry-wide giving initiative, $5.7 million in donated toys will be distributed to more than 450,000 children in under-resourced communities, schools, and hospitals around the world.



Nearly 20 companies generously donated brand-new games, plush, outdoor toys, ride-on vehicles, and other play products, including: Amazon, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment, Entertainment Earth, Hasbro, Jazwares, Just Play, Kings Games, The LEGO Group, LKPR, Mattel, Ogosport, PLAYMOBIL, The Pokémon Company International, Radio Flyer, Ravensburger North America, Spin Master, TeeTurtle, and Vango.





Through Toy Chest, The Toy Foundation's industry-wide giving initiative, $5.7 million in donated toys will be distributed to more than 450,000 children in under-resourced communities, schools, and hospitals around the world. Nearly 20 companies generously donated brand-new games, plush, outdoor toys, ride-on vehicles, and other play products, including: and Play with a Purpose at Chuck E. Cheese

Throughout the month of June, The Toy Foundation is partnering with Chuck E. Cheese, the world's leading family entertainment center, by activating a two-part fundraising campaign. From June 1 to 30 at more than 400 Chuck E. Cheese locations, families can support The Toy Foundation by donating $5 at checkout to receive 500 tickets to use toward prizes. From June 15 to 30, families can also choose to make a $1 or $3 donation at checkout.



Additionally, at select fun centers in New York and California, families can purchase a Chuck E. Cheese x Crazy Aaron's Limited-Edition Thinking Putty for $4, while supplies last. One hundred percent of the purchase price will benefit The Toy Foundation.





Throughout the month of June, The Toy Foundation is partnering with Chuck E. Cheese, the world's leading family entertainment center, by activating a two-part fundraising campaign. From June 1 to 30 at more than 400 Chuck E. Cheese locations, families can support The Toy Foundation by donating $5 at checkout to receive 500 tickets to use toward prizes. From June 15 to 30, families can also choose to make a $1 or $3 donation at checkout. Additionally, at select fun centers in New York and California, families can purchase a Chuck E. Cheese x Crazy Aaron's Limited-Edition Thinking Putty for $4, while supplies last. One hundred percent of the purchase price will benefit The Toy Foundation. A Week of Play for Children in Need with Build-A-Bear

The Toy Foundation is also partnering with Build-A-Bear Foundation, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of Build-A-Bear Workshop, to celebrate International Day of Play with a week-long fundraising campaign. From June 8 to 14, shoppers can choose to make a donation of $1, $3, $5, or another amount of their choosing at checkout in store or online. Every dollar contributed will help The Toy Foundation deliver the comfort, joy, and developmental benefits of play to children in need worldwide.

The Toy Foundation works year-round to deliver the power of play to children who need it most. Since 2003, The Toy Foundation has supported 38 million children worldwide through toy donations and high impact grant-making. To expand this impact, The Toy Foundation continues to engage companies of all types and sizes through corporate partnerships, cause marketing campaigns, toys donations, and employee engagements.

To learn more and get involved in advancing the toy industry's collective impact, visit toyfoundation.org or contact The Toy Foundation team.

About The Toy Foundation™ toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501(c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need, The Toy Foundation is dedicated to creating a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary benefits of play. The Toy Foundation works towards this vision through two core programs:, Toy Chest, its toy distribution initiative, and Play Fund, its grantmaking initiative. Together, The Toy Foundation and its partners have delivered the power of play to 38 million children in need worldwide.

SOURCE The Toy Foundation