Toy Foundation Partners with Build-A-Bear & Chuck E. Cheese to Raise $100,000 for Children in Need

The International Day of Play-themed cause marketing campaigns engaged consumers through promotions, exclusive product, & pin pad donations.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Foundation™, the philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™, celebrated the United Nation's International Day of Play (June 11) with two cause marketing campaigns with Build-A-Bear Foundation and Chuck E. Cheese. Together, the campaigns raised over $100,000, as families across the country and around the world supported The Toy Foundation's mission to deliver the power of play to children in need.

The Toy Foundation's partnership with Chuck E. Cheese included a three-part fundraising campaign throughout the month of June. At nearly 500 Chuck E. Cheese locations, families who donated $5 at checkout received 500 tickets to use toward prizes, turning a charitable gift into extra fun. Families also had the option to make a $1 or $3 donation directly at the pin pad, powered by FreedomPay's Gateway to Giving™ — a charitable program that enables seamless giving at the point of sale, creating another opportunity to support a child in need. At select fun centers, families could also purchase a Chuck E. Cheese x Crazy Aaron's Limited-Edition Thinking Putty, with one hundred percent of the purchase price benefitting The Toy Foundation.

"Partnering with The Toy Foundation this International Day of Play allowed us to make a real difference through the power of play," said Scott Drake, CEO of CEC Entertainment. "Play is at the heart of everything we do, and we are deeply grateful to the families that joined us in supporting this great cause. Together, we are giving back in a meaningful way that inspires pride across our entire community."

Build-A-Bear brought its signature warmth to workshops across the U.S. and the UK with a weeklong fundraising campaign held June 8 to 12. Shoppers made donations in amounts of their choosing at checkout, both in stores and online, with every dollar supporting The Toy Foundation's work to deliver play to children in need.

"Build-A-Bear Foundation is proud to partner with The Toy Foundation in advancing the shared belief that play has the power to positively impact children's lives," said David Henderson, president of Build-A-Bear Foundation. "From toy donations and sponsorship support to this International Day of Play fundraising campaign, we are committed to helping create more moments of joy for children and families in need. We are so grateful to our guests and partners whose generosity continues to make that impact possible."

These fundraising campaigns complimented The Toy Foundation's International Day of Play toy collection initiative, which resulted in nearly 20 companies donating $5.7 million in toys. The toy donations are being distributed to more than 450,000 children in under-resourced communities, schools, and hospitals around the world.

"We are grateful to Build-A-Bear Foundation and Chuck E. Cheese for their support, collaboration, and partnership in hosting two successful cause marketing campaigns, and to the companies that generously donated toys in honor of International Day of Play," said Pam Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "Together, we are making a lasting impact, transforming children's lives with the power of play."

The Toy Foundation partners with companies and retailers to create tailored cause marketing campaigns that engage consumers and support children through play.

Campaign opportunities include:

Retail campaigns that donate a portion of proceeds from select products

Point-of-sale donation campaigns

Co-branded products featuring cause-related messaging

Customized campaigns tailored to a company's goals

To learn more and get involved in advancing the toy industry's collective impact, visit toyfoundation.org or contact The Toy Foundation team.

About The Toy Foundation™ www.toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation™ is a 501(c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry, The Toy Foundation is dedicated to creating a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary benefits of play. The Toy Foundation works toward this vision through two program areas, Toy Chest, a toy distribution initiative, and Play Fund, a grant distribution initiative. By working together, The Toy Foundation has delivered the power of play to 38 million children in need worldwide. To learn more about The Toy Foundation, visit toyfoundation.org.

About Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build‑A‑Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build‑A‑Bear has grown into a multi‑generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop‑culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre‑stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best‑in‑class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build‑A‑Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build‑A‑Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build‑A‑Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where over 550,000 happy birthdays are celebrated every year. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, making birthday kids the star of the show through its interactive experiences, arcade games and the beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. The brand operates more than 500 locations globally and remains committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check® and its partnership with Autism Speaks. As a strong advocate for local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com.

Contact: Erin Wright

The Toy Foundation

646.520.4851

[email protected]

SOURCE The Toy Foundation