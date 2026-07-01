The Traditional American Backyard Replaces Conventional Neighborhood Development in a New Educational Segment Featuring Realm on "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia"

How the evolution of single-family zoning into dynamic multi-unit properties is providing a blueprint for sustainable suburban growth.

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The conceptual design of American residential neighborhoods is experiencing a fundamental transformation as single-family properties adapt to modern density demands. Realm collaborated with the production team of "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" during a filming session on June 8, 2026, to document this quiet revolution in construction. Scheduled for distribution to Public Television, the educational segment examines how decentralized housing initiatives are altering urban planning frameworks. The feature highlights the operational shift toward maximizing existing land assets to address broader socioeconomic challenges.

Instead of relying entirely on traditional commercial developers, individual property owners are increasingly driving local housing expansion. The program illustrates how modern platforms synthesize complex municipal databases and historical pricing indexes to simplify the construction process. By providing homeowners with clear architectural baselines and verified builder networks, the methodology eliminates much of the historical friction associated with building secondary units. This structural shift empowers communities to expand organically, turning standard residential properties into diverse tools for economic resilience.

"Nearly 75% of residential land in American cities is still reserved for single-family housing. Today's zoning reforms are unlocking a powerful opportunity: giving families the ability to build for themselves, their parents, their children, and their communities on land they already own. Expanding housing doesn't have to mean changing the character of our neighborhoods....it can mean empowering homeowners to help solve one of the country's biggest challenges while creating more flexibility, financial security, and opportunity for their own families."

— Liz Young, Founder & CEO, Realm

The momentum behind secondary residential units is heavily accelerated by sweeping legislative changes designed to bypass traditional municipal bottlenecks. Pioneered by West Coast housing policies, states across the country are implementing streamlined permitting processes that effectively remove historical barriers to neighborhood densification. These updated regulatory frameworks not only simplify immediate zoning approvals but also pave the way for formalizing millions of previously unpermitted structures. This legislative shift reflects a growing national acknowledgement that solving the housing availability crisis requires highly adaptable, decentralized zoning regulations that support organic community expansion.

Beyond standard economic pressures, evolving environmental factors are fundamentally altering residential construction requirements in high-risk regions. In the wake of recent environmental emergencies such as intense regional wildfires, traditional whole-home reconstruction frequently encounters severe logistical delays and prohibitive material expenses. Consequently, secondary dwelling structures are rapidly emerging as flexible, accelerated alternatives for displaced residents within established disaster zones. Specialized construction planning methods allow families to re-establish secure living arrangements quickly, illustrating how modern accessory units serve as vital, resilient infrastructure during periods of unexpected community recovery.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational Public Television program that highlights leading companies, innovative technologies, and paradigm-shifting trends across various industries. Through high-quality documentary segments, the show provides audiences with deep insights into the advancements shaping the modern world. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Realm: Realm is an advisory service homeowners rely on for major renovations, from ADUs to remodels to whole-home rebuilds. Working from the largest database of real-world renovation projects in the United States, Realm gives each homeowner a dedicated advisor who shapes the project around their budget, their priorities, and how they live, then prices it honestly and matches them with a vetted contractor who stands behind quality work. The result is a home that finally fits your life: more room as the family grows and spaces that match how you actually spend your days. To learn more, visit realmhome.com.

SOURCE All Access