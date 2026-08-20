The University of Akron Expands Brokaw Partnership to Advance Edgy Brand Strategy

Expanded partnership reflects UA's strategy to rethink higher education marketing and build a more distinctive brand

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the higher education market changes and colleges and universities compete for a smaller population of traditional-age students, The University of Akron is rethinking the way it builds its brand.

Rather than relying on the conventions of traditional higher education advertising, UA is focused on creating a brand that can earn a place in the hearts and minds of people and build stronger relationships across the University community. Following a competitive review, UA has expanded its partnership with Brokaw Inc. as its full-service marketing agency of record.

The Cleveland-based independent creative and media agency previously served as the University's social media agency of record. Its expanded role includes brand strategy, creative, traditional and digital media planning and buying, social media and video production.

"Higher education advertising has traditionally been conservative, and this is an important moment to think differently," said Katy Brennan, chief brand officer at The University of Akron. "With fewer traditional-age students entering the market and more universities competing for their attention, we did not want to simply advertise programs or sound like everyone else. We want to build The University of Akron brand in the hearts and minds of people."

That thinking also shaped UA's decision to work with an agency outside the traditional higher education advertising space.

"We intentionally chose a local agency that did not come to us with a traditional higher education lens," Brennan said. "We wanted a partner that would look at UA as a brand, challenge the conventions of the category and help us create something distinctive enough to break through."

The partnership helped shape "The World Needs More Yes," a brand platform designed to connect with prospective students and families while also reaching current students, alumni, employers, partners and the broader Akron community.

"We are not building a higher education brand," Brennan said. "We are building a brand that all facets of a community can see themselves interacting with in some capacity. 'The World Needs More Yes' gives us a platform broad enough to build those connections while still being authentically UA."

Early indicators suggest the approach is gaining traction. Preliminary brand research shows a 20% increase in positive perceptions of The University of Akron. For the fall 2026 class, applications increased 11%, while the number of students admitted increased 9.6% over the previous year.

For Brokaw, the work is about more than capturing attention. It is about creating a brand that remains relevant throughout the student journey and builds a stronger connection with UA over time.

"Gen Z is making college decisions today, and Gen Alpha is already forming impressions and relationships with universities," said Joe McLaughlin, director of strategy at Brokaw. "They have grown up surrounded by brands competing for their attention, so Akron has to feel authentic, relevant and distinctive."

McLaughlin said, "The World Needs More Yes" gives UA a recognizable idea that can rise above the sameness of higher education marketing and work across audiences and channels.

"Prospective students hear many of the same messages about quality, opportunity and outcomes," McLaughlin said. "'The World Needs More Yes' gives Akron a simple, memorable idea with personality that can create an emotional connection and give people something they associate specifically with UA."

"The idea also has to work throughout the student journey, not just in an ad," McLaughlin said. "That means pairing the right message with the right audience, channel and moment, then using engagement and conversion data to understand what is resonating and continually make the work stronger."

About The University of Akron

The University of Akron is a public research university known for career-focused education, nationally and globally recognized programs, and deep connections to industry and Northeast Ohio. Founded in 1870 as Buchtel College, UA today serves more than 15,000 students through five degree-granting colleges and schools. The University is a leader in fields including nursing, engineering, biology and business and is ranked No. 1 in the world for the application of polymer science and plastics engineering. UA is one of Ohio's 14 public universities. For more information, visit uakron.edu.

About Brokaw

Founded in 1992, Brokaw is an independent marketing, advertising and social content production firm that helps brands rise above the blah blah. Its clients include GE Lighting, Sherwin-Williams, Summa Health, American Greetings, Barrio Tacos and the Law School Admission Council. A former Ad Age Small Agency of the Year recipient, Brokaw recently earned a National Gold ADDY Award and was the only Ohio agency to receive one this year. Brokaw is owned and operated by brothers Tim and Gregg Brokaw and is headquartered in downtown Cleveland's Warehouse District. For more information, visit Brokaw.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Thresher

The University of Akron

[email protected]

SOURCE The University of Akron