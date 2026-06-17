The Valcourt Group Launches Roofing Services in Tampa and Orlando, Florida

New Roofing division advances the company's vision of providing comprehensive building envelope solutions through preventative maintenance, repair, restoration, and reroofing services

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, a leading provider of exterior building services, today announced the launch of its new Roofing division and the introduction of roofing services in the Tampa and Orlando markets.

Building on the Valcourt Group's established expertise in waterproofing, restoration, window cleaning, maintenance, and other exterior building services, the Roofing division adds commercial roofing maintenance, repair, restoration, and reroofing to the company's growing portfolio.

"The launch of our Roofing division represents a significant milestone in the Valcourt Group's mission to be a single-source provider of comprehensive building envelope solutions," says Eric Crabb, Chief Executive Officer of the Valcourt Group. "Our customers increasingly want a trusted partner that provides expertise, consistency, and value across the entire building envelope. "

Tampa and Orlando represent the company's first roofing markets, building on the strong customer relationships and operational presence the Valcourt Group has developed through its restoration and exterior maintenance businesses in the region.

Launched under the Valcourt Group's flagship brand, Valcourt Building Services, roofing service offerings include preventative maintenance programs, service and repair solutions, restoration, and reroofing. Maintenance and repair solutions, including 24/7 emergency leak response, will be delivered through ProXpress, a dedicated, rapid-response team.

Created to help customers take a more proactive approach to roof asset management, the Valcourt Group's Roofing division emphasizes preventative maintenance and repair strategies that help customers avoid premature roof replacement.

"Too often, building owners are forced to make reactive roofing decisions after a leak or major failure occurs," explains Brynne Smith, President of Roofing for the Valcourt Group. "Our goal is to help our customers shift to a proactive maintenance strategy that extends roof life, reduces total cost of ownership, and minimizes disruptions to building operations."

For preventative maintenance, customers can choose from Essential, Enhanced, and Complete tiered programs that provide varying levels of inspection, maintenance, and repair services based on building portfolio size, operational needs, and capital planning objectives.

For more information about the Valcourt Group's roofing services, visit www.valcourt.group/services/roofing-services.

About The Valcourt Group

The Valcourt Group is a leading provider of integrated building envelope solutions for commercial properties across the United States. Founded in 1986, the company delivers comprehensive restoration, waterproofing, roofing, and maintenance services—spanning façade and parking garage restoration, exterior maintenance and window cleaning, fall protection solutions, and roofing services—helping clients protect and preserve their structures through a single, trusted partner. Today, the Valcourt Group is one of the nation's largest providers of building services. For more information, visit www.valcourt.group.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kathleen Garska

Director of Marketing

The Valcourt Group

[email protected]

(281) 742-9129

SOURCE Valcourt Group