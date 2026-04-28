South Shore Building Services Expands with New San Diego Office

A new chapter for South Shore in Southern California: expanded reach, local leadership, and continued growth

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Shore Building Services, a trusted provider of commercial exterior building services in Southern California and part of the Valcourt Group, is proud to announce the opening of its new San Diego office.

For more than 45 years, South Shore has delivered commercial building services across Southern California with a detail-oriented, white-glove approach and a commitment to exceptional workmanship. Founded in 1979 by Ty Eubanks, South Shore has grown from a small family-run window cleaning business into one of Southern California's largest exterior building maintenance companies, serving clients throughout Orange County, the Inland Empire, and San Diego.

The opening of the San Diego office marks a strategic expansion of South Shore's long-standing presence in the market and reflects the company's continued growth and investment in Southern California. With an established client base already in the region, the new office brings South Shore's trusted services closer to commercial property owners and managers in San Diego, including commercial window cleaning, pressure washing, waterproofing, and other exterior maintenance solutions.

Growth Rooted in Relationships

The vision for a dedicated San Diego presence began several years ago, driven by strong client relationships, market demand, and confidence in the region's growth. Today, that vision is being carried forward by the next generation of the Eubanks family, with Ty's sons, Connor and Tanner, leading the company's continued expansion.

"San Diego has long been an important market for us, and opening this office reflects both the momentum we've built and the confidence our clients have placed in our team," said Connor Eubanks, General Manager. "We're proud to bring our family's service philosophy and high standards of execution to this community in an even more meaningful way."

The new office represents the successful execution of a multi-year growth plan, with South Shore reaching its goals ahead of schedule and establishing a local team built specifically for the market.

Local Team and Market Commitment

South Shore's San Diego office launches with dedicated leadership on the ground, including Sarah Ramirez, Territory Development Manager, and Eduardo Castro, Operations Manager.

Together, the team will support South Shore's growing client base across the region while reinforcing the company's longstanding commitment to safety, service, and operational excellence. South Shore's highly trained, OSHA-certified technicians will continue delivering the industry-leading workmanship and proactive solutions the company is known for.

Since joining the Valcourt Group in 2023, South Shore has further expanded its resources and support while maintaining the family-centered values that have defined the company since its founding.

About South Shore Building Services

Making buildings shine since '79, South Shore Building Services has provided commercial building services to Southern California for over 45 years. As a family-operated company, South Shore treats its clients' properties like its own, delivering valuable insights, comprehensive solutions, and superior workmanship. The company proudly serves commercial properties throughout Orange County, the Inland Empire, and San Diego. To learn more, visit www.southshoreinc.com.

About The Valcourt Group

The Valcourt Group is a leading provider of integrated building envelope solutions for commercial properties across the United States. Founded in 1986, the company delivers comprehensive restoration, waterproofing, roofing, and maintenance services—spanning façade and parking garage restoration, exterior maintenance and window cleaning, and fall protection solutions—helping clients protect and preserve their structures through a single, trusted partner. Today, the Valcourt Group is one of the nation's largest providers of building services. For more information, visit www.valcourt.group.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kathleen Garska

Director of Marketing

The Valcourt Group

[email protected]

(281) 742-9129

SOURCE Valcourt Group