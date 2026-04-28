"The Walton Adventure: Texas Edition" Premieres on Roku

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes grit to road-trip across Texas, on camera with four youngsters, and that's exactly what travel creators Mike and Carly Walton set out to do in " The Walton Adventure: Texas Edition ." The Waltons deliver an authentic journey that captures the heart of Texas — and shows why it's an ideal destination for families.

Created in partnership with Travel Texas, Proof Advertising and Matador Network, the four-part series highlights key regions including the Gulf Coast, South Texas, Prairies & Lakes and the Hill Country.

"The Walton Adventure: Texas Edition" is a new Roku streaming series from Travel Texas and Matador Network.

"From the Gulf Coast to the Hill Country and beyond, the Waltons' family journey of awe and discovery makes this a series that hooks you from the start," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden.

With more than 1.3 million followers across social platforms, The Waltons are known for documenting authentic family travel. "It was fun for the girls to have such hands-on interactions at each Texas location," says Mike Walton. "After exploring every corner of this beautiful state, one thing is clear: Texas always gives you more than you expect."

Stream "The Walton Adventure: Texas Edition" on Matador Network or Roku .

About Travel Texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state. Traveltexas.com | Travel Texas

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

Media Contact

Jason Simms

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SOURCE Matador Network